Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Sweden to raise tax on cigarettes but lower tax on snus

The Swedish government and the far-right Sweden Democrats have said they plan to lower the tax on snus – the moist tobacco used by many Swedes – by 20 percent next year, or in other words three kronor per packet.

Meanwhile, the tax on cigarettes will be raised nine percent – four kronor per packet.

The proposal was presented by the Sweden Democrats’ finance spokesperson Oscar Sjöstedt as part of the budget bill, but is not meant to come into force until November 2024. The government will also have to present a legislative proposal to parliament before it’s a done deal.

Swedish vocabulary: to lower – att sänka

Man locked up over riot at Eritrean festival in Stockholm suburb

An Eritrean citizen in his mid-30s has been sentenced after a violent riot at an Eritrean festival at Järvafältet north of Stockholm, reports the Dagens Nyheter newspaper.

The man was sentenced to 18 months in jail for assaulting another man, to whom he will also have to pay 40,000 kronor in damages.

At least 50 people were injured and more than 100 were held by police after several hundred people, protesting the Eritrean regime, stormed the pro-regime festival in early August.

Swedish vocabulary: a riot – ett upplopp

Man to face trial over Quran burning in Sweden

A man will face trial in Sweden at the end of the month for allegedly creating and sharing a video online, in which a Quran is set on fire. He faces charges of agitation against an ethnic group.

The video features music linked to the attack on a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019, and was created almost three years ago, according to a press release by Linköping District Court.

The trial will be held on September 28th.

Quran burnings have become a hot topic in Sweden in the past year, after a spate of incidents sparked fury in several Muslim countries and put Sweden’s Nato application at risk. Police have little power to prevent protests featuring Quran burnings due to Sweden’s strong freedom of speech laws, but setting a religious text on fire could in some cases be prosecuted under hate crime laws.

Both Rasmus Paludan and Salwan Momika – the two far-right activists most well known for burning Qurans in Sweden in the past year – are also being investigated for possible hate crimes.

Swedish vocabulary: agitation against an ethnic group – hets mot folkgrupp

Oil executives face court in Sweden's biggest-ever trial

Two former executives at Swedish oil company Lundin Oil went on trial in Stockholm on Tuesday accused of complicity in war crimes committed by Sudan's regime between 1999 and 2003.

Swede Ian Lundin and Swiss national Alex Schneiter are accused of asking Sudan's government to make its military responsible for security at the site of one of Lundin Oil's exploration fields, which later led to aerial bombings, killing of civilians and burning of entire villages, according to the prosecution – allegations they both deny.

The trial is set to be the biggest in Swedish history, following a 13-year probe, a more than 80,000-page investigation report, and with closing arguments scheduled for February 2026.

Swedish vocabulary: an oil company – ett oljeföretag