LISTEN: Sweden's migration shift, euro debate, and stinky herring
In this week's episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast, our panelists are talking about fermented herring, the biggest trial in Swedish history, how the 'paradigm shift' in migration policy is affecting foreigners, and the reawakening of a debate on joining the euro.
This week host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local's Emma Löfgren and Richard Orange, and we also hear from one of Sweden's foremost economists, Lars Calmfors.
Here are links to some of the stories we discuss this week:
Stinky fish
Lundin Oil
Sweden's migration shift
- Foreigners in Sweden: How the migration paradigm shift affects our lives
- Swedish work permit overhaul ready 'by start of next year'
Euro debate
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.
Or you can listen here:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
