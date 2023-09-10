Advertisement

LISTEN: Sweden's migration shift, euro debate, and stinky herring

Published: 10 Sep, 2023 CET. Updated: Sun 10 Sep 2023 08:31 CET
In this week's episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast, our panelists are talking about fermented herring, the biggest trial in Swedish history, how the 'paradigm shift' in migration policy is affecting foreigners, and the reawakening of a debate on joining the euro.

This week host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local's Emma Löfgren and Richard Orange, and we also hear from one of Sweden's foremost economists, Lars Calmfors.

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss this week:

Stinky fish

Lundin Oil

Sweden's migration shift

Euro debate

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. 

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

