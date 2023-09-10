Work permits, rent and dating: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Advertisement

A new work permit system expected to come into force in 2024 will cut waiting times for some professions to just 30 days. Who will this include, and how long will you have to wait if you're applying for a job in a different industry?

The cost of renting an apartment directly in Stockholm has risen over the last year, but the price of sublets is stable or falling. Here's how much you can now expect to pay in Sweden's biggest city.

Here are nine unique (and often untranslatable) Swedish words you should know about before you start dating in Sweden.

Swedish has at least three different ways of expressing the English word "think": tänka, tro and tycka. Learning when to use each of these words correctly is a sure-fire way to sound like a true Swede.

Unemployment is expected to rise in Sweden next year, according to some analysts. What are the rules for unemployment benefit if you lose your job in Sweden?

Advertisement

With the 20th anniversary of Sweden's euro referendum this month, the weak krona has revived the long dormant debate over Swedish membership. We look at why joining the single currency looks more attractive today.