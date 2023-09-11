Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Sweden's weather forecaster calls an end to late summer sun

Temperatures are set to fall this week with rain expected across much of Sweden, the country's state-run weather forecaster SMHI has warned.

"Many people are going to notice that temperatures are lower, but they will still be between 15C and 20C in many places," said Linus Karlsson, one of the agency's meteorologists. "It will be a little colder in the north of the country."

The rain will start on Monday in the counties of Värmland, Örebro, Västmanland, and Dalarna, and then move slowly down to the southern tip of the country on Tuesday, while also moving up to the north of Sweden's eastern coast. On Wednesday, the rainfall is expected to get heavier.

Swedish vocab: kraftigare - heavier

People in Sweden more pessimistic on house prices

Fewer people in Sweden now believe that house prices are likely to rise in the future and households expect the interest rate set by Sweden's Riksbank to be 3.99 percent in a year's time, according to the latest monthly indicator from the bank SEB.

The share of households who believe that prices will rise in the coming year is at 35 percent, a six percentage point drop on last month's survey. At the same time the share of people who believe house prices will fall has increased to 29 percent from 26 percent.

The expected Riksbank rate is very slightly lower than the 4.02 households expected in August.

Swedish vocabulary: föregående - previous

Advertisement

Government slammed for weak and 'ambivalent' wind power policy

Sweden's energy companies and municipalities have slammed the government for failing to implement the key recommendations of the wind power inquiry which was reported in the spring, which they say will slow down new wind developments.

"The overall impression is that there is an ambivalence within the government," said Lars Andersson, wind power expert at Swedenergy, the trade body for Swedish energy companies.

The key recommended measure -- bringing in a way to compensate municipalities for wind power projects built on their land -- is not being implemented, and the person who ran the inquiry argues that the watered down proposal the government has made will not lead to more municipalities approving new developments.

When the government put its watered down proposal out to consultation, the Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions (SKR) was highly critical, calling on the government to prepare a proposed law which includes the crucial compensation system "as soon as possible".

"The government has a big responsibility to get a grip on this issue," Andersson said.

As a result of the failure to put in place a compensation scheme, the number of applications for new wind power projects has fallen, and the energy industry expects a much slower development of wind energy capacity unless the problem is solved.

Swedish vocabulary: skyndsamt - promptly/as soon as possible

Advertisement

Family of Swedish EU diplomat held in Iran call for his release

The family of a Swedish EU diplomat held captive in Iran for more than 500 days called for his immediate release on Sunday, as he marked his birthday in a Tehran prison.

"Today on Johan's 33rd birthday, he should be with us celebrating... He should be released immediately and allowed to travel home," the family of Johan Floderus wrote in a statement, releasing a picture of him taken during the only video call with his family he has been granted.

Floderus was arrested on April 17, 2022 at Tehran's airport as he was returning home from a trip with friends.

The Swede, who had been working in Brussels for the EU delegation to Afghanistan as a programme officer since September 2021, is being held at Tehran's notorious Evin prison.

Swedish vocabulary: att återvända - to return

Advertisement

Brexit: EU issues guidance after Britons 'wrongfully held' at Schengen borders

The European Commission has been forced to issue guidance to EU member states on the treatment of UK citizens with post-Brexit residence rights transiting the Schengen borders, after it emerged some were wrongfully detained last year.

The document was distributed on July 14th to national delegations of EU countries, as well as Iceland, Norway and Switzerland/Liechtenstein, but it was made public only on September 5th by Statewatch, a charity reporting on civil liberties.

It was distributed after the Commission noted in 2022 that there have been some cases of UK citizens with post-Brexit rights as legal residents of EU member states "encountering problems when transiting Schengen states on their way to the member state where they reside.”

The Commission received reports of UK beneficiaries of the withdrawal agreement entering another Schengen country and being “held by the police because they did not have a valid residence document”.

Swedish vocabulary: uppehållstillstånd - residency