Murdered 13-year-old found in forest near Stockholm
A thirteen-year-old boy has been found dead in a forested area in Haninge, south of Stockholm, police have confirmed. Police are treating his death as a murder.
The boy, who was reported missing on Friday, was shot in the head, SVT reports.
"What I can say is that we are dealing with an extremely serious suspected crime, more specifically the murder of a very young person," prosecutor and leader of the preliminary investigation, Lisa dos Santos, said in a statement.
"The fact that the the victim was so young is in itself terrible, and shows yet another dimension of the merciless, serious wave of violence. Now we are working to find out what has happened to this boy."
According to TV4, police believe that the boy's body was moved to the forest after he was murdered.
Police are now asking for anyone with relevant information to come forward. This includes anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area around Haninge centre or in the forested area close to Kolatorpsvägen.
Comments
See Also
The boy, who was reported missing on Friday, was shot in the head, SVT reports.
"What I can say is that we are dealing with an extremely serious suspected crime, more specifically the murder of a very young person," prosecutor and leader of the preliminary investigation, Lisa dos Santos, said in a statement.
"The fact that the the victim was so young is in itself terrible, and shows yet another dimension of the merciless, serious wave of violence. Now we are working to find out what has happened to this boy."
According to TV4, police believe that the boy's body was moved to the forest after he was murdered.
Police are now asking for anyone with relevant information to come forward. This includes anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area around Haninge centre or in the forested area close to Kolatorpsvägen.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.