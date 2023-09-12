Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Security high in Stockholm ahead of King’s jubilee

Hundreds of police officers have been called in to secure Stockholm this week, as parliament returns from recess on Tuesday, followed by King Carl XVI Gustaf’s 50th jubilee celebrations.

The King’s celebrations will start mid-week with a changing of the guards and events for foreign diplomats, among other things, but the main event is set to take place on Saturday, when the King and Queen Silvia will travel through central Stockholm by horse-drawn cortège.

It’s the biggest event being organised since Sweden raised its terror threat level from three to four earlier this summer, and police warned Stockholmers and visitors to leave their car at home to avoid getting stuck in traffic as several streets will be cordoned off.

Swedish vocabulary: King and Queen – Kungen och Drottningen

Is unemployment on the rise in Sweden?

After having been remarkably unaffected by the financial downturn for most of the year, unemployment now appears to be rising in Sweden, new figures suggest.

At the end of August, a total of 331,000 people or 6.4 percent of the workforce were registered as unemployed with Sweden’s Public Employment Service. For the first time in months, that’s higher than the month before, although it’s actually a slight improvement on August last year.

“It’s too early to be talking about a shift, as we’ve only seen an increase this month. But we’re paying a close eye to how things are going and our latest forecast states that unemployment will increase further this year,” Public Employment Service analyst Eva Samakovlis said in a statement.

Swedish vocabulary: unemployment – arbetslöshet

Norwegian jailed after storing partner's dead body in freezer for years

A Norwegian man who kept his partner’s corpse in a freezer for years, after his plan to bury her at their farm in Sweden “fell by the wayside”, has been sentenced to three and a half year in jail.

The man was initially suspected of having murdered her, but neither an autopsy nor the police investigation could find any sign of her having died from anything other than natural causes.

But after her death, he kept claiming the woman's pension and tax rebates, and also stored food in the freezer.

A district court has now found him guilty of violating the sanctity of the grave, fraud and forging documents.

His lawyer told Swedish news agency TT that they're leaning towards appealing the verdict.

Swedish vocabulary: a lawyer – en advokat

Countries block Swedish pork over wild boar virus outbreak

Several countries have blocked imports of Swedish pork after a recent outbreak of a virus known as African Swine Fever (ASF) in wild boars.

"This meat poses no danger... I think it's unreasonable, but this is standard procedure for when African Swine Flu is detected," the managing director of the Swedish Meat Industry Association, Magnus Darth, told the AFP news agency.

The virus is not harmful to humans but is highly contagious among pigs.

Swedish authorities have blocked public access to forest and wildlife areas in a 1,000-square-kilometre swathe around the zone in Västmanland where the infected boars were found. On Monday they ordered the slaughter of all domestic pigs (around 50) in the zone, to prevent the virus from spreading to domestic pigs. It has so far only been detected in wild boars in Sweden.

The swine fever virus, which is not the same as classical swine flu, causes high mortality to pigs and can take years to eradicate. It was first detected in East Africa in the early 20th century, but spread to Europe in the late 1950s. It can spread from pig to pig, but also via ticks.

Swedish vocabulary: slaughter – slakt