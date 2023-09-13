Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Shootings expected to continue as Uppsala gang conflict deepens

Police suspect more shootings may be to come, after an internal gang conflict sparked three shootings – including two fatal – in the spate of a week in the university town of Uppsala.

“We’re not talking gang member attacks on gang member (…) individuals who maybe don’t have anything to do with the conflict other than having some kind of mutual DNA are attacked,” said Jale Poljarevius, head of intelligence in the Mitt police region, at a press conference.

Police will step up their presence in areas where shootings have happened and where they know that relatives of gang members live, said Åsa Larsson, acting head of police in the Uppsala/Knivsta area.

Uppsala police also said that they continue to investigate the shootings, and have more than 20 gang criminals in custody in connection with a spate of increasingly violent incidents since mid-summer.

Swedish vocabulary: a shooting – en skjutning/en skottlossning

Swedish prime minister spells out government policy

“I want to lead a government for the whole of Sweden and for all Swedes – regardless of whether they were born here or elsewhere,” said Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in a speech on the opening day of parliament, setting out his right-wing coalition's policies for the year ahead.

He also said that the government would continue its migration “paradigm shift”, which includes reducing overall migration, expelling people whose permits have been rejected, improving opportunities for highly-skilled labour migration, and tightening citizenship rules.

“The expectations and requirements on becoming part of Swedish society must be made clearer. If you do not wish to become part of this community, you should not seek to come here,” he said.

Swedish vocabulary: a prime minister – en statsminister

Iraq jails 18 police officers for failing to protect Swedish embassy

An Iraqi court gave 18 police officers jail sentences of up to three years Tuesday for failing to stop protesters storming and torching Sweden's embassy in Baghdad, security officials said.

Supporters of the powerful Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada Sadr set the Swedish embassy in Baghdad alight on the night of July 20th, after a Stockholm-based Iraqi refugee desecrated the Quran in Stockholm.

The internal security forces court in Baghdad on Tuesday found 18 police officers guilty of failing to carry out their duties by allowing the protesters to attack the embassy, said a copy of the verdict seen by AFP.

Swedish vocabulary: a duty – en plikt

Iraq asks Sweden to extradite Quran burner

Baghdad has asked Sweden to extradite Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika, who stoked international outrage by desecrating the Quran, he and his lawyer told AFP.

"Iraq wants him extradited because he burned a Quran outside the mosque (in Stockholm) in June," lawyer David Hall told AFP after Swedish police questioned Momika in connection with the extradition request.

"To be extradited to another country, the law (in Sweden) dictates that the crime has to be a crime in both Sweden and Iraq," Hall said.

Burning Islam's holy book "is not a crime in Sweden, so it's not possible for Sweden to extradite him."

The Swedish government has condemned the desecrations of the Quran but upheld the country's laws regarding freedom of speech and assembly.

Swedish vocabulary: to extradite – att lämna ut

Murdered 13-year-old found in forest south of Stockholm

A 13-year-old boy was found dead in a forested area in Haninge, south of Stockholm, police have confirmed. Police are treating his death as a murder.

The boy, who was reported missing on Friday, was shot in the head, public broadcaster SVT reports.

"What I can say is that we are dealing with an extremely serious suspected crime, more specifically the murder of a very young person," prosecutor and leader of the preliminary investigation, Lisa dos Santos, said in a statement.

"The fact that the the victim was so young is in itself terrible, and shows yet another dimension of the merciless, serious wave of violence. Now we are working to find out what has happened to this boy."

Swedish vocabulary: a serious crime – ett allvarligt brott