Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Man shot dead in Stockholm's Vasastan district

A man was shot dead in the Vasastan area of central Stockholm late on Wednesday. He was given first aid by witnesses at the scene before being taken to hospital, but died shortly after arriving at hospital, said police.

The man was in his 20s and according to the Aftonbladet newspaper he was previously known to police and held a series of narcotics convictions.

Police had in the early hours of Thursday not yet arrested a suspect, but they described the initial situation as good, as there were several witnesses present and police arrived quickly on the scene.

Swedish vocabulary: en misstänkt – a suspect

Five new cases of swine fever recorded near Fagersta

Another five cases of swine fever have been confirmed, the Swedish National Veterinary Institute (SVA) said in a press conference on Wednesday, alongside the Swedish Board of Agriculture.

This brings the total number of cases in the confirmed infection zone around Fagersta to 18.

At least one more dead wild boar was found on Wednesday, and the area is due to undergo a close search over the weekend.

"There will be a large-scale investigation over the weekend, so we'll see what happens," SVA state epizootilogist Karl Ståhl said.

Swedish vocabulary: svinpest – swine fever

Alcohol guidelines lowered – to four beers in one evening

Sweden's National Board of Health and Welfare (Socialstyrelsen) has updated its advice on recommended alcohol consumption. Under the new guidelines, anyone consuming more than four "standard glasses" in one day per month, or more than ten a week, should be offered treatment.

One standard glass is equivalent to a small beer (33cl) of at least 3.5 percent ABV, or a small glass of wine.

These are the same recommendations which were already in place for women, but for men they represent a reduction of five standard glasses a week or one per day.

The reason behind the new guidelines for men is the fact that research shows they run a higher risk of alcohol related injuries than previously believed, according to department head Thomas Lindén, from the National Board of Health and Welfare.

"It shows that, aside from the risk of addiction or damaging the brain and liver, there is also an increased risk for cancer which is clearer now than it has been previously."

Swedish vocabulary: starköl – literally: strong beer, or beer over 3.5 percent ABV, which is the limit at which alcohol can only be sold at Systembolaget.

Southern peak of Sweden's tallest mountain shrinks by 1.4 metres

Researchers at Stockholm University discovered a 1.4 metre drop in height in their yearly measurement of the southern peak of Kebnekaise, Sweden's tallest mountain. Last year, it measured 2,094.6 metres, while this year the measurement was 2,093.2.

This is due to the fact that the glacier covering the southern peak is slowly melting.

Researchers at the university also measure four other glaciers each year, as part of an international long-term measurement programme. All four of the glaciers have shrunk compared to last year, with the loss for all glaciers this year twice as large as the average loss was ten years ago.

"This could be the beginning of a glacier 'starving to death'," said Nina Kirchner, associate professor of glaciology and director of the Tarfala research station, in a press release.

Swedish vocabulary: glaciär – glacier

Swedish police chief warns of 'unprecedented' wave of gang killings

Gang wars are causing an "unprecedented" wave of violence in Sweden, said national police chief Anders Thornberg at a press conference held after a spate of fatal shootings in the past couple of weeks.

In recent years, Sweden has seen gangs fighting over arms and drug trafficking, involving firearms and explosive devices.

"There have recently been murders and explosions on an unprecedented scale," police chief Anders Thornberg told a press conference.

"Several boys aged between 13 and 15 have been killed, the mother of a criminal was executed at home, and a young man in Uppsala was shot dead on his way to work", he added.

The police chief emphasised that the orders often came from high-level gang criminals based abroad, without mentioning any nationalities.

There have been several shootings in Sweden this week: four in the university city of Uppsala – two of them fatal – and two in Stockholm, where a 13-year-old teenager lost his life.

Swedish vocabulary: våldsvåg – wave of violence

Sweden to scrap tax on plastic carrier bags

Sweden's right-wing coalition plans to abolish a tax on plastic bags as of November 2024, a tax originally brought in by the previous centre-left government in an attempt to cut the use of plastic.

"We're convinced that the Swedish people use plastic bags wisely in their daily lives and that there's no reason they should be extra expensive," Climate Minister Romina Pourmokhtari told Swedish broadcaster SVT on Wednesday.

Pourmokhtari is a member of the Liberals, the party originally responsible for proposing the plastic bag tax.

The proposal comes one week after the government, in power since October 2022 and backed for the first time by the far-right Sweden Democrats, announced it planned to cut petrol and diesel taxes.

The proposals have raised concerns that the new government's climate policy is backsliding after years of pioneering efforts.

The Scandinavian country introduced a tax of three kronor ($0.27) on plastic bags in 2020, though some stores raised the price to as much as seven kronor ($0.63).

Swedish vocabulary: plastpåseskatt – plastic bag tax