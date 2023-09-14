Poll shows voters losing faith in Sweden's PM and Deputy PM

Advertisement

In the poll, carried out by Novus for the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper, only 29 percent of respondents said that they had confidence in Ulf Kristersson, Sweden's prime minister, a fall of four percentage points from June.

For the deputy prime minister, Ebba Busch, the situation was even worse, with only 19 percent of respondents expressing confidence in her, and fully 63 percent saying they had either "little" or "very little" confidence.

Trust in Magdalena Andersson, leader of the opposition Social Democrats, remained high, with 52 percent of respondents saying that they had "a lot" or "quite a lot" of confidence in her, up two percentage points from June.

When contacted by the newspaper, Busch acknowledged that she had work to do.

"If expectations are high that you are going to deliver reduced fuel prices and reduced electricity prices just a few weeks after you set up in government and then that doesn't happen, that's going to affect confidence figures," she said.

"Public confidence is something you earn and it takes time to turn around this ship after eight years of Social Democrat rule."