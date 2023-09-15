QUIZ: How much do you know about King Carl XVI Gustaf?

Advertisement

If the quiz below doesn't show up for you, please click this link to take the quiz.

<section> <h2>How much do you know about King Carl XVI Gustaf? </h2> <p>Test you knowledge about Sweden's King in our 50th Jubilee quiz!</p> </section> <section> <h2>How old was Carl XVI Gustaf when he became King of Sweden? </h2> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>As a young prince, Carl Gustaf was a member of the armed forces. What was the highest rank he gained before becoming King? </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>How old was Carl XVI Gustaf when he became first in line to the throne?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>How many times is King Carl XVI Gustav </strong><strong>descended from Victoria, Queen of England?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3>Where did King Carl XVI Gustaf meet his wife Queen Silvia? </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>How many grandchildren does King Carl XVI Gustaf have?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Which ABBA song was first performed in Sweden on a TV variety show put on to mark the wedding of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Of which international organisation is King Carl XVI Gustaf honorary chairman?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>On which island does King Carl XVI Gustaf traditionally spend his summers? </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Carl XVI Gustaf is the longest-reigning ruler in Swedish history. Who was the previous holder of this title. <sup id="cite_ref-2"></sup></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong> </strong></h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h3></h3> </section>

