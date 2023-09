QUIZ: How much do you know about King Carl XVI Gustaf?

How much do you know about King Carl XVI Gustaf? Test you knowledge about Sweden's King in our 50th Jubilee quiz!

How old was Carl XVI Gustaf when he became King of Sweden?

As a young prince, Carl Gustaf was a member of the armed forces. What was the highest rank he gained before becoming King?

How old was Carl XVI Gustaf when he became first in line to the throne?

How many times is King Carl XVI Gustav descended from Victoria, Queen of England?

Where did King Carl XVI Gustaf meet his wife Queen Silvia?

How many grandchildren does King Carl XVI Gustaf have?

Which ABBA song was first performed in Sweden on a TV variety show put on to mark the wedding of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia?

Of which international organisation is King Carl XVI Gustaf honorary chairman?

On which island does King Carl XVI Gustaf traditionally spend his summers?