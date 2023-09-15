Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Teenage boy dead in Sweden’s sixth fatal shooting in a week

Police are investigating after a teenage boy was found with gunshot wounds in the Västertorp area of southern Stockholm. The teenager was taken to hospital by helicopter but could not be saved.

It’s the sixth fatal shooting in Sweden since September 7th. The five previous shootings – all in Stockholm and Uppsala – are believed to be linked to an ongoing conflict in the gang crime world.

On Thursday evening police said it was too early to say whether the Västertorp murder could be linked to the same conflict.

Swedish vocabulary: gunshot wounds – skottskador

Three men held in connection to gang violence

Two men, aged 18 and 19, are being held in Malmö in connection with crimes that police suspect may be linked to the gang conflict in Uppsala, police said in a statement late on Thursday.

A boy under the age of 18 is also in custody over a shooting on Wednesday evening in the Stenhagen area of Uppsala. No one was injured in that incident.

All three are suspected of attempted murder.

There have been four shootings in the university town of Uppsala in the past week, including two fatal. In several of the cases, the intended targets were believed to be relatives of gang criminals.

Swedish vocabulary: attempted murder – försök till mord

Advertisement

Five men held in Turkey over gang shootings

Five Swedish men are in custody in Turkey, the foreign ministry confirmed to newswire TT.

“The foreign ministry can confirm that five Swedes are in custody in Turkey. They are five men in their 20s-30s, resident in Götaland and Svealand [southern and central Sweden]. The foreign ministry and the general consulate in Istanbul are working on the case,” read a statement.

According to the Expressen newspaper, the five men have connections to the so-called Foxtrot gang, where an internal conflict sparked the recent wave of violence in Sweden and Turkey.

Public broadcaster SVT reports that the past week’s shootings in Sweden can be traced back to a shoot-out between two groups of men in Istanbul on September 6th. According to SVT, the address where the shooting happened can be linked to one of the people involved in the gang conflict.

Swedish vocabulary: foreign ministry – utrikesdepartement

Advertisement

King Carl XVI Gustaf celebrates 50 years on the throne

It’s the day of King Carl XVI Gustaf’s 50th jubilee, which means you may see more Swedish flags around than usual.

At 10.30am, Te Deum, a traditional church ceremony which often takes place during royal occasions, will take place in Slottskyrkan. This won't be open to the public, but it will be broadcast live on SVT. This will be followed by the changing of the guard (högvaktsavlösning), at noon, where the Stockholm Amphibious Regiment will fire a salute from Skeppsholmen.

At 7.20pm the King will give a prerecorded speech on SVT1 to mark 50 years on the throne, followed by a partly-televised jubilee dinner for invited guests, including Nordic heads of states and heirs to the thrones (with their spouses), government and parliamentary representatives, and representatives from academia, industry, culture and media. This will be followed by a concert.

Coincidentally, the King’s son-in-law, Prince Daniel, turns 50 today.

Tomorrow, the King and Queen will travel around Stockholm in a horse-drawn carriage.

Swedish vocabulary: a son-in-law – en svärson

'We just want equality': Ukrainians in Sweden submit personal number petition

Ukrainians, many of whom have been living in Sweden for over a year under the temporary protection directive, are still unable to get a personal number, limiting their ability to settle in Sweden.

They are eligible for the less powerful coordination number or samordningsnummer, but are effectively unable to access Swedish society on the same conditions as immigrants who hold a personal number.

"This severely limits the possibilities for Ukrainians' development, securing a normal life in Sweden and even normal healthcare," Khrystyna Hevchuk, the woman behind a petition to give personal numbers to Ukrainian refugees, wrote.

Last week, the deadline for collecting signatures passed, with the petition garnering a total of 4,532 signatures and 2,464 comments. According to an update on the petition website, it has now been sent to all MPs, the Ministry of Justice and the migration minister's secretary, and the organisers of the petition hope to meet with supportive MPs soon.

In order to qualify for a personal number, immigrants to Sweden need to prove that they will be living in Sweden for at least a year, by providing a work permit, residence permit or study permit of sufficient length, for example.

Refugees in Sweden who have applied for asylum under the usual route are not eligible for a personal number either, but once their asylum request is granted, they are usually granted a three-year residence permit, which enables them to register for a personal number.

Swedish vocabulary: a deadline – en deadline