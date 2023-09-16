Sweden In Focus Paywall free
LISTEN: King's 50th jubilee, and must Swedish citizenship be 'protected'?
In this week's episode: Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf celebrates 50 years on the throne, several countries block Swedish pork after swine fever outbreak, unemployment on the rise, and Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenegard on why Swedish citizenship 'must be respected and protected'.
This week host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local's Emma Löfgren and Becky Waterton, and we also have an interview with Sweden's migration minister, Maria Malmer Stenegard.
Here are links to some of the stories we discuss this week:
Quiz
- QUIZ: How much do you know about King Carl XVI Gustaf?
- How is Sweden celebrating the 50th anniversary of King Carl XVI Gustaf?
Swine fever
Unemployment
- Everything you need to know if you lose your job in Sweden
- Eight predictions about the Swedish economy over the next few years
Citizenship
- What we know so far about Sweden's new citizenship proposal
- Migration minister: 'Swedish citizenship must be respected and protected to a greater extent'
___
