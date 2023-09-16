Advertisement

LISTEN: King's 50th jubilee, and must Swedish citizenship be 'protected'?

Published: 16 Sep, 2023 CET. Updated: Sat 16 Sep 2023 07:18 CET
LISTEN: King's 50th jubilee, and must Swedish citizenship be 'protected'?

In this week's episode: Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf celebrates 50 years on the throne, several countries block Swedish pork after swine fever outbreak, unemployment on the rise, and Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenegard on why Swedish citizenship 'must be respected and protected'.

This week host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local's Emma Löfgren and Becky Waterton, and we also have an interview with Sweden's migration minister, Maria Malmer Stenegard.

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss this week:

Quiz

Swine fever

Unemployment

Citizenship

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. 

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

___

