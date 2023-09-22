Evacuation called off at Gothenburg's Landvetter airport

Advertisement

According to police, the object in question was an abandoned bag.

The alarm was raised just after 1.30pm on Friday.

The closed off area of the airport included the check-in hall, and all outgoing flights were paused until around 3pm.

"The incident is now over and the airport is no longer closed," press officer Ellen Laurin from Swedavia said. "Outgoing flights will soon be able to depart, while arriving flights have been able to land as usual."

The owner of the bag has been found, police said.