Advertisement

Sweden In Focus Paywall free

LISTEN: How will the budget affect you, and why is Sweden's gang violence escalating?

Author thumbnail
Published: 23 Sep, 2023 CET. Updated: Sat 23 Sep 2023 09:14 CET
LISTEN: How will the budget affect you, and why is Sweden's gang violence escalating?

In this week's podcast we discuss: mushroom foraging tips, why Sweden's highest mountain is melting, how the new budget will affect you, and what are the underlying factors behind a vicious new wave of violence in Sweden's ongoing gang feuds?

Advertisement

This week host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local's Emma Löfgren and Richard Orange, as well as the Swedish crime reporter Katrin Krantz from the Expressen newspaper.

SURVEY: Would you listen to more podcasts from The Local?

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss this week:

Mushrooms

Kebnekaise

Budget

Gang wars

Advertisement

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. 

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

More

#Sweden In Focus

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also