LISTEN: How will the budget affect you, and why is Sweden's gang violence escalating?
In this week's podcast we discuss: mushroom foraging tips, why Sweden's highest mountain is melting, how the new budget will affect you, and what are the underlying factors behind a vicious new wave of violence in Sweden's ongoing gang feuds?
This week host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local's Emma Löfgren and Richard Orange, as well as the Swedish crime reporter Katrin Krantz from the Expressen newspaper.
Here are links to some of the stories we discuss this week:
Mushrooms
Kebnekaise
Budget
- How will the 2024 budget affect foreigners in Sweden?
- How Sweden's 2024 budget could affect your finances
- Sweden's emissions to rise as budget relaxes green targets to fight inflation
Gang wars
- Timeline: Seven fatal shootings in ten days in Sweden
- Swedish police chief warns of 'unprecedented' wave of gang killings
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.
Or you can listen here:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
