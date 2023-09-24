Swedish wine and cheap rentals: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Advertisement

They're often high quality and cheaper than the market rate, but oh so hard to come by. The Local's readers share their best tips for how foreigners without years in the housing queue can rent a so-called first-hand apartment in Sweden.

Foreigners in Sweden are affected by many aspects of the budget to the same extent as Swedes, but are there any proposals which are particularly relevant for immigrants living in the country?

Sweden's political landscape was redrawn after the last election, and since then some key players have been replaced and allegiances shifted. Here's a look at who's who, and what they stand for.

When you buy an apartment in Sweden, you're usually actually buying into a housing association (bostadsrättsförening), and it's crucial to understand the state of their finances to make sure your investment is secure. Here are a few different things to keep in mind.

Sweden may not be known for its wine, but it now boasts around 40 commercial vineyards. Do farmers manage to earn a living, can climate change benefit their business, and does the wine actually taste good? Contributor Anne Grietje Franssen investigates in this article from our archives.

The university term is well under way for many students in Sweden, and you may be wondering how formal Swedish universities are if you've never attended one before.