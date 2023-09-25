Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

King of Sweden to visit landslide site

King Carl XVI Gustaf, Infrastructure Minister Andreas Carlson and the Västra Götaland county governor were set to visit Stenungsund in western Sweden on Monday, after a massive landslide tore apart the E6 motorway.

Three people were injured but there were no fatalities, thanks to the landslide happening at around 1am on Saturday and not during rush hour. But the E6 connects Gothenburg with Norwegian capital Oslo and the impact on businesses and western Sweden as a whole is expected to be huge. The chairman of the local authority in Stenungsund described it as a ruptured artery when speaking with public radio.

The road is expected to take months to repair, with transport authorities still working out the best ways of rerouting traffic.

Swedish vocabulary: a landslide – ett jordskred

Swedish hiking paths may be forced to close due to budget gap

Hiking paths may have to close in Sweden because of a lack of money, warns the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency.

The government's budget has earmarked 1.2 billion kronor for next year to maintain paths, which is an increase on this year.

But it's still not enough, the agency's director-general told public radio broadcaster Sveriges Radio Ekot.

"We had asked for a significant increase of our total grants, roughly a doubling, to meet our targets for all protected areas," he said.

Swedish vocabulary: a hiking path – en vandringsled

Advertisement

Turkish parliament to reopen – what's next for Sweden's Nato bid?

The Swedish government has been hoping for a quick stamp of approval for its Nato application when the Turkish parliament reopens on October 1st. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has previously pledged to as soon as possible submit the bid to parliament for ratification.

But the process may be slow.

The US congress has not yet approved a sale of F16 fighter jets to Turkey, and Erdogan protested this summer when US President Joe Biden linked the sale to approval of Sweden's Nato membership. Erdogan has also been talking recently about Sweden delivering even more on its promise to crack down on people Turkey views as terrorists, with Sweden on the other hand insisting it has lived up to all agreements.

If further Quran burnings take place in Sweden, that too could further deteriorate relations with Turkey.

Swedish vocabulary: an application – en ansökan