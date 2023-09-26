Swedish police investigate after facade blown off building in explosion

Advertisement

A woman in her mid-20s was taken to hospital for a check-up, but otherwise no one was injured in the blast, which happened at around 6am in the Ekholmen district of the central Swedish city.

No arrests had been made by mid-morning, but public radio broadcaster Ekot reports that the explosion is linked to an internal violent conflict between senior members of the Foxtrot gang.

The conflict, between Foxtrot leader Rawa Majid and his former right-hand man Ismail Abdo, has resulted in a spate of fatal shootings in recent weeks, particularly in Stockholm and Uppsala, targeting even relatives who are not themselves involved in gang crime.

Police did not immediately confirm that the explosion was linked to the Foxtrot conflict.

Three people were injured in a separate explosion in an apartment block in the Hässelby strand area of western Stockholm on Monday evening, but no one received life-threatening injuries.

Around 30 people had to evacuate and were given shelter in a nearby school, but police said that the majority of them were able to return to their apartments later the same night.

No arrests had been made by Tuesday morning.

According to unconfirmed reports to the Aftonbladet newspaper, police are investigating whether relatives of a person who is in conflict with a criminal gang were the intended target of the blast. Aftonbladet did not immediately name the suspected gang in question.