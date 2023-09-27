BREAKING: Elk on the loose halts Stockholm metro traffic

Advertisement

No trains are running between Sätra and Vårby gård due to an elk who strayed into the metro tunnel between the stations, reports Aftonbladet.

"Traffic has been halted and we have called in replacement buses between these stations," a press officer for SL, which operates regional public transport in Stockholm, told Aftonbladet.

Wildlife officers have been trying to catch the elk since around 11am, reports the TT newswire.

Meanwhile, the Vårberg and Skärholmen metro stations have been evacuated.

SL could not say when traffic would resume.

