Police list: 150 addresses in Sweden at risk of gang attacks
Stockholm police have a list of around 150 addresses where they expect future gang related attacks could occur, a police source has told SVT news.
According to SVT's source, the addresses include properties belonging to or companies linked to criminals, as well as addresses where friends or relatives of active gang members live.
Catrine Kimerius Wikström, southern Stockholm's chief of police, did not confirm the number of addresses that were being monitored, saying only that police were trying to prioritise and monitor as many locations as possible, but that the sheer number of locations makes it impossible to keep an eye on them all.
"If you look at the number of individuals in these criminal structures and then locate every individual and their relatives, I think we all understand how many people we're talking about. It's impossible to be at all these locations at the same time," she told SVT.
