Migration laws and secret languages: Essential articles for life in Sweden
This week's essential Sweden includes the latest updates on all the migration laws currently in the pipeline in Sweden, a secret language made up by travelling salespeople, and much more.
October looks to be a busy month for Sweden, as the police gain new surveillance powers, Nobel Prize recipients are announced, and there could be some movement in Sweden's Nato application. You can also expect one of the highlights of the Swedish culinary calendar.
There are a number of migration-related laws and policies in the pipeline in Sweden, including changes to work permits, citizenship and permanent residency requirements, and plans to tighten up permanent residency and asylum applications. Here's a quick overview.
Sweden is rolling out a restaurant price cap at its main airports, in an effort to avoid customers being charged extortionate amounts for a quick pre-boarding lunch.
She's been accused of being Sweden's "most invisible modern finance minister". But when she emerged from the shadows to present the budget earlier this week, she showed she is also the minister most willing to take unpopular measures, writes The Local's Nordic editor Richard Orange.
In last week's edition of our Inside Sweden newsletter, Editor Emma Löfgren talks about a secret language made up by travelling salespeople. If you're not already signed up to Inside Sweden, you can do so here.
Most people accept that moving to Sweden is tricky and involves a lot of paperwork, but for Brits deciding to go back to the UK it's easy, right? After all, you're just going home? Wrong.
Comments
