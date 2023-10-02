Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Candlelight vigil in protest against gang violence

Around a hundred people gathered in the small village of Fullerö north of Uppsala to remember a 24-year-old woman who died in an explosion last week, the latest victim of gang violence.

Soha, as her family has named her in Swedish media, had just completed her teacher’s training and is not believed to have been the target of the explosion. She had no known links to crime.

An ongoing conflict in the Foxtrot gang, between leader Rawa Majid and his former right-hand man Ismail Abdo, has resulted in a spate of violence in recent weeks, particularly in Stockholm and Uppsala, targeting even relatives who are not themselves involved in gang crime or in some cases killing the wrong target entirely. Eleven people were killed in shootings last month.

Three men have so far been arrested in connection with the Fullerö explosion.

Swedish vocabulary: around a hundred – ett hundratal

Three detained over Jordbro shooting

The prosecutor has asked a court to remand three people in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in Jordbro, south of Stockholm, late on Wednesday evening. A 22-year-old man is suspected of murder, and a 21-year-old woman and 18-year-old man are suspected of aiding and abetting.

All three have previous convictions. The 22-year-old man was sentenced to four months in jail in September, according to Svenska Dagbladet, but was at the time of the shooting still at large as his sentence had not yet started. The man holds a previous conviction of hate crime, after he wore Nazi symbols at a demonstration organised by a Swedish extreme right group, reports several Swedish media.

Swedish media report that the man who was killed in the shooting – a 23-year-old who arrived in Sweden from Kazakhstan last year, according to Aftonbladet – may not have been the intended target, but the prosecutor declined to confirm that. Nor would she confirm any links with the ongoing conflict in the Foxtrot gang, but told the TT newswire that it was one of many things police were investigating.

Swedish vocabulary: aiding and abetting – medhjälp till

Sweden to roll out new work permit salary requirement next month

The government has, as expected, now made the formal decision to raise the salary threshold for work permit applicants from 13,000 kronor a month to 27,360 kronor a month from November 1st.

The new minimum salary requirement is set to 80 percent of Sweden’s median salary so it will change every year. The salary also needs to be in line with industry standards or collective bargaining agreements. The Migration Agency has previously said it expects around 10-20 percent of applicants will not reach the new salary requirement and will therefore not be eligible for a work permit.

The new rules will also affect work permit holders who apply to renew their permit. It is however not yet clear to what extent the rules will apply retroactively, that is to people who apply for a work permit before November 1st but haven’t yet received an answer by the time the rules come into force.

The Local was told by the Migration Agency in mid-September that they were still looking into how to apply the new rules, specifically how they might affect various groups and those with pending applications. The government decided on Friday that they will come into force on November 1st.

The new salary requirement does not affect EU citizens or seasonal workers

Swedish vocabulary: a work permit – ett arbetstillstånd

Nobel Medicine Prize to be announced in Stockholm today

Narcolepsy, cancer or mRNA vaccine research could win the Nobel Medicine Prize on Monday when a week of announcements kick off, but experts see no clear frontrunner for the Peace Prize, reports the AFP news agency.

The awards, first handed out in 1901, were created by Swedish inventor and philanthropist Alfred Nobel in his 1895 will to celebrate those who have "conferred the greatest benefit on mankind."

The Medicine Prize is first out, and will be announced in Stockholm on Monday around 11.30am, followed by the awards for physics on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday.

The Peace Prize, the most highly-anticipated Nobel and the only one announced in Oslo, will follow on Friday, before the Economics Prize rounds things off on October 9th.

Swedish vocabulary: the Nobel Prize – Nobelpriset