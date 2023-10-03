Sweden to roll out new work permit minimum salary next month

Advertisement

From November 1st, the minimum salary for work permit holders will be raised from 13,000 kronor a month to 27,360 kronor, after the government last week formally pushed through the change.

The new salary requirement is set to 80 percent of Sweden’s median salary as announced by Statistics Sweden’s yearly updates, so it will change every year. It also needs to be in line with industry standards or collective bargaining agreements, so 27,360 kronor is just the minimum.

The Migration Agency has previously said that it estimates around 10-20 percent of those who apply for work permits will not reach the new salary requirement and will be directly affected.

The new threshold will apply to both people applying for a work permit for the first time and current work permit holders applying to extend their permit.

It will also apply to everyone who applies for a new or extended permit before November 1st but does not receive a decision on their application by that date, a spokesperson for the migration minister confirmed to The Local.

People who appeal a work permit which was rejected before November 1st will however not have their appeal processed according to the new salary requirement, so the current rules should still apply to them.

The salary requirement applies only to non-EU workers, who need a work permit to be allowed to stay in Sweden. EU citizens, seasonal workers, and non-EU residents in Sweden on other permits than work permits are exempt from the salary requirement.

The raised minimum salary follows a decision by Sweden’s previous centre-left government, although the specific amount was set by the current right-wing coalition earlier this year.

Further reforms are also being looked into, which would see approval of work permits generally limited to jobs that are paid at the level of the median salary (although some professions may be exempt in order to prevent a shortage of crucial skills). Those renewing permits would then be given a 12-month grace period under which the old rules would continue to apply to them.

The Local initially reported back in February, after attending a press conference with the migration minister, that the government was planning a grace period before the new salary threshold applies to renewed permits. However the minister was talking about the future reforms – which have not yet been decided – and not about the rules that come into force on November 1st, the spokesperson clarified.

These reforms are part of an inquiry which will present its conclusions by January 31st, 2024.