Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Sweden’s late summer sets new weather records

After a rainy summer, Sweden got an unusually warm month of September. On a total of eight days, summer temperatures of at least 25C were registered, and Halmstad and Ullared in western Sweden had a hotter September than July or August – which has never happened since weather agency SMHI began keeping records.

The start of the month was also unusually wet. On September 1st, 101 millimetres of rain fell in Älvkarleby north of Uppsala – double the amount the town usually get over an entire month.

And on September 20th – a mere 11 days after Älvsbyn noted the highest ever known September temperature in northern Sweden (26.4C), the city of Kiruna woke up to 38 centimetres of snow.

Swedish vocabulary: warm – varm

Swedish police launch ‘special incident’ to crack down on gang shootings

Swedish police have launched a so-called special national incident in response to a spate of fatal shootings and explosions in connection with an ongoing conflict in the Foxtrot criminal gang.

A special incident had previously been launched in Stockholm and Uppsala where most of the violence has taken place, but the work will now be organised on a national level instead.

Police can launch a special incident to deal with a range of unexpected or sudden issues which the relevant police unit needs extra help and resources to deal with. It means that a temporary task force is set up to focus solely on the specified problem. The chief of the task force is given extra powers to make decisions and allocate resources.

A special incident can be linked to crime, but doesn't have to be. Previous examples include special incidents which dealt with the 2017 Stockholm terror attack, the summer 2018 wildfires, the wave of migration in 2015, and then-US President Barack Obama’s visit in 2013.

Swedish vocabulary: a special incident – en särskild händelse

Advertisement

Sweden to roll back digital learning in preschools

The Swedish government has ordered the National Agency for Education to come up with new guidelines for using digital technology in preschools, specifically instructing it to scrap a current requirement that states each child should have access to digital learning resources.

Education Minister Lotta Edholm told a press conference that preschools should go “back to the basics”.

“There’s an awful lot of science behind the fact that analogue environments are best for learning. They also reduce the risk of a sedentary lifestyle,” the TT newswire quoted her as saying.

The digital learning requirement was introduced to the curriculum for preschools by the previous government in 2018. Sweden’s education agency is to present its proposal by June 4th, 2024.

Swedish vocabulary: back to the basics – tillbaka till grunderna

Advertisement

Stockholm to hike resident parking charges by 500 kronor a month

Stockholm’s resident parking permits – which allow residents to park in the city centre at a highly discounted price compared to standard day rates – have remained the same price since 2016, but that’s about to change.

From early next year, Stockholm city council will hike the price of resident parking permits in the city centre by up to 500 kronor a month, while lowering charges for tradespeople and deliveries across the city.

The city’s leadership, made up of the Social Democrats, Left Party and Green Party, has decided to raise resident parking charges from February 1st, 2024, for both cars and motorbikes, in order to increase the number of empty parking spots in the city centre.

Resident parking for cars in zones 2 and 3 will increase from 1,100 kronor to 1,600 kronor per month, and 75 to 90 kronor per day.

Resident parking for motorbikes in zones 2 and 3 will increase from 275 to 400 kronor a month, and 18.75 to 22.50 kronor per day.

Swedish vocabulary: a parking permit – ett parkeringstillstånd