Tell us: How will Sweden's new salary threshold for work permits affect you?

Emma Löfgren
Emma Löfgren - [email protected]
Published: 4 Oct, 2023 CET. Updated: Wed 4 Oct 2023 10:59 CET
Work permits will from November 1st only be approved if the applicant earns more than 80 percent of the Swedish median salary. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Sweden is set to more than double its minimum salary required for work permits next month, affecting both first-time and renewing applicants, as well as those with pending applications.

We want to make sure our readers' thoughts are heard in the Swedish public debate. Please fill out The Local's survey to share what you think of the decision to raise the salary requirement for work permits, how it will affect you and whether you have any questions for us. 

You can fill out the survey below or click here if it doesn't show up for you.

First, here are two articles that explain the changes:

 

