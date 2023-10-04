Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Man shot at Mobilia shopping centre in Malmö

Police are investigating after a man in his mid-20s was shot outside a shop in the Mobilia shopping centre in Malmö.

He was moved to hospital in an ambulance with serious injuries.

The police were called out to the scene just before 4.30pm on Tuesday.

The shooting is being investigated as attempted murder, and no arrests have been made at the time of writing.

Swedish vocabulary: a shopping centre – ett köpcentrum

Prime Minister calls party leaders to meeting on gang violence

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has invited all party leaders to a national security meeting on Thursday next week, at which police and other relevant authorities will inform them on the current situation.

"The idea is to put all the proposals we have right now on the table, let the heads of the authorities describe the situation regarding gang violence in more detail and listen to other party leaders," Kristersson said.

In the invite, the current shootings and explosions, which have "escalated over the last ten years" are likened to "domestic terrorism".

"There could be concrete suggestions from the other parties which we can agree on," Kristersson said in a comment.

Police this week launched a so-called "special incident" in response to a recent conflict in the Foxtrot criminal gang. The conflict has sparked a spate of fatal shootings with even relatives of gang criminals being targeted despite having no links to crime themselves. Several innocent bystanders have also been killed in the conflict.

Swedish vocabulary: domestic terrorism – inhemsk terrorism

Sweden to roll out new work permit minimum salary next month

From November 1st, the minimum salary for work permit holders will be raised from 13,000 kronor a month to 27,360 kronor, after the government last week formally pushed through the change.

The new salary requirement is set to 80 percent of Sweden’s median salary as announced by Statistics Sweden’s yearly updates, so it will change every year. It also needs to be in line with industry standards or collective bargaining agreements, so 27,360 kronor is just the minimum. EXPLAINED: How Sweden's new work permit salary threshold will work in practice The Migration Agency has previously said that it estimates around 10-20 percent of those who apply for work permits will not reach the new salary requirement and will be directly affected. The new threshold will apply to both people applying for a work permit for the first time and current work permit holders applying to extend their permit. People with pending applications who haven't yet received a decision by November 1st will also be affected.

Swedish vocabulary: a work permit – ett arbetstillstånd

Sweden-based scientist becomes fifth woman to win Nobel Physics Prize

French-Swedish physicist Anne L'Huillier won the Nobel Physics Prize together with France's Pierre Agostini and Hungarian-Austrian Ferenc Krausz for research into tools for exploring electrons inside atoms and molecules.

The trio was honoured "for experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter," the jury said.

"An attosecond is so short that there are as many in one second as there have been seconds since the birth of the universe," they added.

"The laureates' contributions have enabled the investigation of processes that are so rapid they were previously impossible to follow," it said.

L'Huillier, only the fifth woman to win the Physics Prize since 1901, is a professor at Lund University in Sweden.

She told reporters she was in the middle of teaching a class when she received the call from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, and it "was difficult" to finish the class.

"I am very touched... There are not so many women that get this prize so it's very, very special," L'Huillier said.

Swedish vocabulary: a Nobel Prize winner – en nobelpristagare

Air France-KLM to buy nearly 20 percent stake in SAS

Air France-KLM said late on Tuesday that it had joined an investment consortium to buy nearly 20 percent of Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), which has been seeking investors in order to exit bankruptcy protection.

The group, along with the Danish state, will invest $1.175 billion in the airline, with Air France-KLM investing $144.5 million to buy the 19.9 percent holding, reports the AFP news agency.

SAS filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States, an option available because of its operations there, in July 2022 as it reeled from Covid travel bans and a costly pilots strike.

Swedish vocabulary: an airline – ett flygbolag