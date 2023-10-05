Explosion at house north of Stockholm 'connected to Foxtrot gang'

Advertisement

Explosive devices were placed either inside or at the entrance of the house in Kungsängen in the municipality of Upplands-Bro on Thursday morning, with police spokesperson Daniel Wikdahl saying the blast had done "comprehensive material damage" to the building.

The house was empty and no one appears to have been injured.

According to articles in the Expressen newspaper and by public broadcaster SVT, the address is connected to a man suspected of handling payments for Rawa Majid, leader of the Foxtrot gang,

Among other things, he is named in the police's investigation into the shooting of a 15-year-old boy dead in a Sushi restaurant in southern Stockholm in January as a "known criminal person", with police suspecting he paid off the hitman.

According to the police, the man is a leading figure in the so-called Bronätverket, based around Upplands-Bro, as well as having connections to the Foxtrot gang.

According to SVT, the man is wanted by police and is currently believed to be in hiding overseas. A neighbour told the Aftonbladet newspaper that he had not seen the man visit the house for about five years.

Police received the first reports of the blast at 6.59am on Thursday, with a neighbour reporting that their house began to shake as they were preparing their children for school.

"Suddenly everything shook, a lot more than when the military has its exercises," the witness told Expressen. "Then I went out and saw that there had been an explosion at our neighbours'."

"We woke at 7am with the whole house shaking for a second or so. It did not feel like an explosion. It was mainly the shaking that woke us up," another witness reported.

Police are investigating the attack as "aggravated destruction causing public endangerment", and illegal use of explosives.