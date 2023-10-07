Advertisement

Sweden In Focus Paywall free

LISTEN: Immigrant fears over work permit rules and Sweden moves towards more surveillance

Author thumbnail
Published: 7 Oct, 2023 CET. Updated: Sat 7 Oct 2023 08:29 CET
LISTEN: Immigrant fears over work permit rules and Sweden moves towards more surveillance

In this week's episode: weak krona means less Nobel prize money, Sweden’s government plans more surveillance, what the future holds for Scandinavian Airlines, how work permit holders will be affected by a new salary threshold, how organised crime networks in Sweden are opening healthcare centres.

Advertisement

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local's James Savage and Becky Waterton, and we also hear from criminologist Manne Gerell from Malmö University.

SURVEY: Would you listen to more podcasts from The Local?

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss this week:

Foreign minister's passport

Nobel prize week

Plans for new police powers

Scandinavian Airlines

Advertisement

Work permits

Gang funding

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. 

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

More

#Sweden In Focus

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also