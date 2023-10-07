Sweden In Focus Paywall free
LISTEN: Immigrant fears over work permit rules and Sweden moves towards more surveillance
In this week's episode: weak krona means less Nobel prize money, Sweden’s government plans more surveillance, what the future holds for Scandinavian Airlines, how work permit holders will be affected by a new salary threshold, how organised crime networks in Sweden are opening healthcare centres.
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local's James Savage and Becky Waterton, and we also hear from criminologist Manne Gerell from Malmö University.
SURVEY: Would you listen to more podcasts from The Local?
Here are links to some of the stories we discuss this week:
Foreign minister's passport
Nobel prize week
- Nobel Prize winners left short-changed by weak Swedish krona
- Sweden-based scientist becomes fifth woman to win Nobel Physics Prize
- All The Local's latest Nobel prize stories
Plans for new police powers
Scandinavian Airlines
Work permits
- Sweden to roll out new work permit minimum salary next month
- How Sweden's new work permit salary threshold will work in practice
- Tell us: How will Sweden's new salary threshold for work permits affect you?
Gang funding
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.
Or you can listen here:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
