Swedish work permit holders to stage protest against new salary threshold

“We came to Sweden because we wanted to live in a free country where people have the right to live and work and build their future. Instead we are met by broken promises, nationalism, chauvinism and racism. It’s un-Swedish, undignified and embarrassing,” the Work Permit Holders Association (WPHA) hit out at the new salary requirement in an email sent to The Local.

Sweden will from November 1st require all new work permit applicants, as well as extensions and those with pending applications, to earn more than 80 percent of Sweden’s median salary.

That raises the threshold from 13,000 kronor a month to 27,360 kronor or more if industry standards are higher.

Professions that are expected to be primarily affected by the raised threshold are people working in service jobs, health and social care, agriculture, gardening or forestry, berry pickers and people in the fishing industry, who often have a salary that’s lower than 27,000 kronor.

The new threshold was initially floated by the previous centre-left government and the exact amount was set by the current right-wing coalition. There are plans in the pipeline to raise the threshold even further, but also include exceptions for people in key professions.

The idea behind a higher salary requirement for non-EU workers is to prevent dishonest employers from exploiting foreign workers, to provide more work for people in long-term unemployment who already live in Sweden, and to prioritise migration by highly educated professionals to Sweden.

But the WPHA argued that many jobs that don’t meet the threshold are still paid in accordance with Swedish industry standards and collective bargaining agreements.

“The idea of the Swedish model is that wages and conditions should be negotiated by the labour market, not by politicians and political parties. How is it then that the politicians get to meddle with migrant workers’ wages?” they wrote, adding that many people who will be affected have essential jobs such as assistant nurses or people working in cleaning.

“We demand that the government exempts established labour migrants from the new salary threshold and respect our right to work."

The WPHA told The Local it would form a human chain outside the Migration Agency’s office at Sturegatan 15 in Sundbyberg, north-west of Stockholm, from 10am-3pm on October 11th.

This protest is to be followed by another demonstration in Stockholm on October 15th. The WPHA said it expected further details to be released about the exact time and location of the latter demonstration later this week.