How many points can you get in our alternative Swedish citizenship test?
How much do you really know about Sweden? How Swedish are your habits? Find out in our alternative Swedish citizenship test.
Try out the quiz below, or at this link.
Comments
See Also
Try out the quiz below, or at this link.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.