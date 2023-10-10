Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Malmö mayor slams celebrations of attack on Israel

Malmö mayor Katrin Stjernfeldt Jammeh has hit out after up to 300 cars drove through the city in a caravan formation on Sunday night, waving Palestinian flags, after Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel.

“If anyone is celebrating or rejoicing in the murder of civilians, it is despicable,” she wrote.

Stjernfeldt Jammeh’s predecessor, Ilmar Reepalu, used to receive criticism for his handling of anti-Semitism in the southern Swedish city, which has a long history linked to the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

“In the last few years, Malmö has worked incredibly hard (...) to educate and turn the negative spiral and vulnerability of the Jewish minority around,” Nina Tojzner, secretary-general of the Jewish Youth Association, told TT. She had previously called on Stjernfeldt Jammeh to speak out.

“We, Malmö residents, have our roots in more than 180 different countries. Wars and conflicts around the world affect many and right now many are worried, scared, furious and sad,” wrote the Social Democrat mayor on Facebook.

The caravan of cars drove from Rosengård to Möllevångstorget. They had not applied for a demonstration permit, so police have filed a report of a violation of the public order act.

Stockholm police investigate spate of arson attacks

Four houses and three apartment buildings in southern Stockholm were targeted in suspected arson attacks within one and a half hours in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police believe ignitable liquid were thrown at the homes, including in Huddinge, Enskededalen, Södertälje, Jordbro and Råcksta, and then set on fire. No one was injured in the fires.

No arrests had been made by Tuesday morning, but police believe the fires are linked.

“I find it hard to imagine it’s pure coincidence,” police spokesperson Daniel Wikdahl told Swedish news agency TT.

Police are also investigating arson at two other homes in Stockholm on Sunday night.

Four-year-old Swedish girl dies in Gaza airstrike

Swedish Arabic-language newssite Alkompis reports that a four-year-old girl who is a Swedish citizen has been killed in Gaza.

The girl's uncle told Alkompis that the girl, her sister and their mother died in an Israeli airstrike on Monday.

Her father lives in Gothenburg after fleeing the war in Gaza in 2014.

Aftonbladet reports that it contacted the foreign ministry on Monday evening, who said it would get back to the newspaper.

Swedish work permit holders to stage protest against new salary threshold

Swedish work permit holders are set to organise two demonstrations in Stockholm this week in protest against the government’s decision to more than double the required salary for permits.

The Work Permit Holders Association (WPHA) told The Local it would form a human chain outside the Migration Agency’s office at Sturegatan 15 in Sundbyberg, north-west of Stockholm, from 10am-3pm on October 11th.

This protest is to be followed by another demonstration in Stockholm on October 15th. The WPHA said it expected further details to be released about the exact time and location of the latter demonstration later this week.

