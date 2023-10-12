Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Verdict expected in landmark Quran burning trial

A man charged with hate crimes, specifically agitation against an ethnic group, after among other things setting fire to a copy of the holy book of Islam faces verdict today after a landmark trial.

It comes after a spate of Quran burnings in the Nordic country sparked debate on whether or not it should be criminalised, and the trial is the first of its kind in Sweden. However, the current case is unrelated to recent Quran burnings and dates back to the autumn of 2020.

According to court documents seen by The Local, he allegedly filmed himself burning a copy of the Quran on a barbecue alongside bacon – eating pork is forbidden in Islam. He then filmed himself leaving the burned Quran and the bacon outside a mosque in the city of Linköping, along with signs reading “Muhammed was a paedophile” and “No to Islam”.

A video of the event was later spread on social media, where it was paired with music popular in far-right groups, which was also played by the perpetrator of the Christchurch mosque attack during his attack in 2019, where 51 people were killed and at least 50 more were injured.

This context is, prosecutors believe, enough for the Quran burning in question to be classified as a hate crime, so while many legal experts will be awaiting the court’s verdict, it will likely have limited impact on Quran burnings at demonstrations permitted by Swedish free speech laws.

The verdict was set to be announced at 11am on Thursday.

Swedish vocabulary: en dom - a verdict

Two injured in shooting in southern Stockholm

Two people were injured in a shooting at Västberga in southern Stockholm just after midnight on Thursday, with police reporting that children had been at the scene.

The injured people were found lying outside, after police were alerted shortly before 1am. Both are being treated in hospital.

"In one case the wounds were superficial,and I don't currently have information on the second," Daniel Wikdahl, a police spokesperson, told TT.

He would not give information on whether either victim was linked to an ongoing gang conflict.

Swedish vocabulary: lindrig - moderate/slight/light

Advertisement

Foreign ministry to evacuate Swedes from Israel and Palestine

The Swedish government is going to evacuate Swedish citizens and non-Swedes living in Sweden from Israel and Palestine by plane from the Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv.

"We have followed the situation in Israel and Palestine on an hour-by-hour basis, along with the other Nordic countries," Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said.en evakuering "The government has during this time planned for different scenarios and prepared accordingly."

"Last night, plans were made to carry out an assisted departure from the country, in collaboration with other countries."

The foreign ministry estimate that there are around 4,000 people with links to Sweden in Israel, and around 800 in Palestinian areas affected by the conflict.

Swedish vocabulary: en evakuering - an evacuation

Advertisement

Sweden and Denmark suspend Palestinian development aid

Sweden and Denmark are suspending Palestinian development aid but maintaining humanitarian assistance, following the Hamas militant group's deadly attack on Israel.

The announcements came a day after the European Commission launched a review of its development aid to the Palestinians.

The government in Copenhagen said in a statement it "has decided to put Danish development assistance to Palestine on hold".

For 2023, Denmark had earmarked humanitarian and development aid totalling 235.5 million kroner ($33.5 million) for the Palestinian territories.

Sweden also said it was suspending development aid. The leader of the far-right Sweden Democrats, Jimmie Åkesson, told Swedish news agency TT that this means 57 million kronor ($5.24 million) won't be paid out this year.

Swedish vocabulary: bistånd - aid