Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Two injured after gunman enters home

Two people were shot inside a house in Tullinge, south of Stockholm, in the early hours of Friday after the gunman managed to enter the home. Police declined to comment on their injuries when asked by Swedish media.

Another four people were in the house at the time, three children and one adult, reports radio broadcaster P4 Stockholm, but they were understood not to be injured.

Police told Swedish news agency TT they were treating the shooting as part of a recent wave of violence in a gang conflict which has seen both relatives and innocent bystanders killed. However, they stressed that it was too early to say whether that was actually the case.

On Wednesday night, a parent was killed in a shooting in a home in Västberga in southern Stockholm. The other parent was taken to hospital, but was described as awake on Thursday. One of the children also received minor injuries.

Swedish vocabulary: injuries – skador

Sweden and UK prime ministers in bilateral meeting

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson met his United Kingdom counterpart, Rishi Sunak, in Visby on Friday to sign a strategic partnership agreement between the countries.

Kristersson and Sunak were set to discuss Nato and support of Ukraine as Sweden plays host to a summit of heads of state and government as part of the regional Joint Expeditionary Force defence cooperation, a press statement by the Swedish prime minister's office read ahead of the meeting.

The aim of the strategic partnership between Sweden and the UK is to strengthen the countries’ collaboration in areas such as innovation, research, the green transition, trade and investment.

Swedish vocabulary: a summit – ett toppmöte

Advertisement

Israel-Hamas war evacuation flight lands in Sweden

An evacuation flight carrying Swedish citizens and residents landed at Arlanda Airport shortly after midnight, after taking off from Tel Aviv in Israel. A total of 143 people were on board the flight.

Another flight is set to take of Friday evening, said the foreign ministry. People who have signed themselves up to the “Swedish list” (a list where Swedes can tell the foreign ministry that they are abroad) or who have otherwise contacted Swedish authorities to say they want to leave Israel or Palestine, will be contacted when there’s a confirmed location and departure time, reports TT.

The foreign ministry confirmed to The Local that evacuation is available both for Swedish citizens and non-Swedes living in Sweden with valid permits or right of residence in Sweden. Both groups will need to show valid travel documents. Evacuees need to make their own way to the airport.

Swedes in the area can contact the Swedish Embassy in Tel Aviv at all hours using the special crisis number: +46 8 405 19 00.

Swedish vocabulary: an evacuation flight – ett evakueringsflyg

Advertisement

Nato chief: Turkey 'stands by' deal to ratify Sweden

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that Turkey had assured allies it remains committed to a deal to ratify Sweden's membership of the military alliance.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed at a Nato summit in Vilnius in July to put the ratification of Sweden's membership before his parliament. But there has been no movement since Turkish lawmakers reconvened at the start of October.

"The Turkish defence minister confirmed that Turkey stands by the agreement from Vilnius to finalise Swedish accession," the AFP news agency quoted Stoltenberg as saying after a meeting of Nato defence ministers.

"I now expect that the Turkish government will submit the accession protocol to the Grand National Assembly and work with the assembly to ensure speedy ratification."

Swedish vocabulary: an agreement – en överenskommelse