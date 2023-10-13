'We demand exemptions for work permit holders with work and family in Sweden'

Advertisement

Winds picked up and rain lashed down on Wednesday as a crowd of foreign work permit holders assembled outside the Migration Agency’s national service centre in the Stockholm suburb Sundbyberg.

The demonstrators had gathered to voice their anger at the prospect of being ordered to leave Sweden when new rules come into effect on November 1st requiring non-EU work permit holders to earn at least 27,360 kronor a month to qualify to work in Sweden. Previously the threshold was set at less than half the new level, at 13,000 kronor.

The government’s decision applies to all new work permit applicants and people with pending applications, as well as current work permit holders when they apply for extensions.

The threshold is slightly lower, 26,560 kronor, for anyone who applied before Statistics Sweden published an updated median salary on June 20th, 2023.

As The Local reported this week, work permit holders affected by the decision fear they and their families will soon be forced to leave a country where they have worked hard and sought to integrate.

Ana Surguladze, a spokesperson for the Work Permit Holders Association which organised the rally, said her group’s most pressing concern was to challenge the government’s decision to apply the rules retroactively to current work permit holders.

“What we demand right now is that all these people who lived so many years in the country, who have children born here or raised here, should be exempted from the new regulation because this is very unfair,” she told The Local.

She also underlined that pro-business organisations like Almega and the Swedish Confederation of Enterprise, as well as the TCO trade union confederation, were strongly opposed to the government’s decision.

The Work Permit Holders Association estimates that around 50,000 people, including the partners and children of applicants, will be required to leave Sweden.

The group accuses the governing Moderate Party of breaking a promise it made when it liberalised Sweden’s labour market in 2008 to enable employers to recruit internationally.

Now, as part of its ‘paradigm shift’ on immigration, the Moderate-led government wants to clamp down on a labour migration system that it says allows unscrupulous employers to exploit foreign workers and prevents unemployed Swedes from entering the job market.

Ana Surguladze however contends that the new rules undermine the Swedish model of collective bargaining and risk driving more people into the black market, especially those who could face persecution if they return to their countries of origin.

Foreign employees in sectors most affected by the changes, like healthcare workers and those in the service sector, are paid salaries in accordance with collective bargaining agreements, says Surguladze. But salaries in these sectors are often considerably lower than the new threshold.

A dentistry graduate from Georgia, Surguladze works in the service sector and had planned to get her Swedish language skills up to scratch before switching to her chosen profession. The government’s decision has made her stressed and unable to sleep, she says.

Ana Surguladze also worries that a lot more work permit holders will soon be affected if the government moves ahead with its plan to raise the threshold from 80 percent of the median salary to 100 percent, or around 34,000 kronor.

“Personally I would say that this is insane. We think there is no reason behind this except to target immigrants,” she says.

Vanessa Fuentes, a restaurant worker, has lived in Sweden for seven years. She and her ex-girlfriend initially applied for asylum because living as a gay person in El Salvador was “very difficult”, she tells The Local.

When her asylum request was rejected she instead applied for a work permit and was just weeks from qualifying for permanent residency when the new rules threw her plans into disarray.

“Probably I will have to go back to my country, which is where I basically ran away from because of my sexual preferences and my identity, so it's going to be very difficult for me.”

The government’s decision to apply the pay threshold rules retroactively has had a serious impact on her mental health. Fuentes says she is taking antidepressants as she waits for a decision she is certain will be negative, as her salary is well below the level needed.

Like many of The Local’s survey respondents, Fuentes can’t shake the feeling she’s being punished for no reason. Her employer pays her a proper wage and she has worked and paid taxes for years. She fights back tears as she explains how she and her Swedish partner were planning to start a family but now realise their future is on hold.

In a direct appeal to Sweden’s government, she says:

“We have been an asset to society. We are not criminals. We are trying to integrate. Many of us are professionals. Just take into consideration that you're throwing us away. And it's not fair, because we've been here for years.”

The Work Permit Holders Association will hold a new demonstration at Mynttorget in central Stockholm on Sunday, October 15th, from 12-3pm.

You can hear more from the interviews with Ana Surguladze and Vanessa Fuentes in The Local's podcast, Sweden in Focus, out Saturday, October 14th. If you have any questions about how the new salary threshold will affect you, or about life in Sweden in general, you're always welcome to contact our editorial team at [email protected]. We read all emails but can only reply if we're able to help.