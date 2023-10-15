Military plane ready to evacuate Swedes from Israel and Gaza

Advertisement

Transport planes with personnel are now being placed on the Greek island of Rhodes to quickly pick up Swedes who want to leave the conflict area.

As a result of the uncertain developments in the region, the Swedish Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Embassy in Amman, Jordan, in consultation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, have requested support from the Swedish Armed Forces to transport "Swedes and others" from the region if necessary.

READ ALSO: How to return to Sweden if you're in Israel or Palestine

"The uncertain and rapidly changing situation means that we are now further increasing our preparedness and flexibility," Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said in a written statement.

Lifted from Såtenäs

The Swedish Armed Forces' Hercules aircraft took off from Såtenäs airport on Sunday to be kept on standby in Rhodes. The hope is that the planes will be able to pick up Swedes from Ben Gurion airport in Israel and from Amman airport in Jordan if necessary.

"The trips will be carried out if deemed necessary," said Billström.

It is currently difficult to get out of the region as commercial air traffic has been limited since the Hamas attack on Israel last weekend. Any evacuation requires Swedes who want to leave the area to get to airports in Israel and Jordan.

These are mainly Swedes in Israel and the West Bank. Gaza is currently sealed off. Evacuated Swedes will be flown to Cyprus, where they can then take regular flights to Sweden.

"The active and good cooperation between all parties means that we can now ensure continued good preparedness and create the scope we need to offer support to Swedes in the region at short notice in a situation of increasing uncertainty," Billström said.

Advertisement

UD has already carried out two assisted flights with chartered planes for Swedes from Tel Aviv to Arlanda with a total of about 270 people.

Assisted repatriation and evacuation trips offered by the Ministry are always at cost price for the traveller, the foreign ministry pointed out in a press release. You must also be able to identify yourself.

The ministry estimated earlier this week that around 4,000 people with links to Sweden are in Israel and around 800 in the Palestinian territories, of which 400 are in Gaza and the same number in the West Bank.

Sign up to the Swedish list

The foreign ministry has also advised Swedes in Israel and Palestine to sign up for the Swedish list, if they haven't already done so. They will then be contacted with more information about evacuation flights.

The Swedish list is a list where Swedes travelling abroad can notify the foreign ministry of their travel plans, and it can also be used by Swedes already in Israel or Palestine. It appears from the website that anyone with a personal number in Sweden can sign up.