How can I watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup in Sweden?

When and where is the World Cup taking place?

India is 3 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Sweden, meaning that matches start between 6am and 10.30am, Swedish time.

This is the world cup in One Day International (ODI) cricket, meaning that there will be only two innings, with each inning lasting a maximum of 50 overs.

With games lasting up to nine hours, however, you should still be able to catch some of the action even on work days.

There are ten countries participating – India, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, England, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands and Australia – playing a total of 48 matches.

When do matches start?

One match will be played per day until November 12th (apart from November 4th and November 11th, where two matches will be played). The semi-finals will take place on November 15th and 16th, and the final will start at 9.30am on Sunday November 19th.

Until October 29th, almost all matches start at 10.30am Swedish time, apart from two matches starting at 7am on October 21st (Netherlands vs Sri Lanka) and October 27th (Australia vs New Zealand).

From October 30th until the final on November 19th, matches will instead start at 9.30am, with a couple of exceptions – New Zealand vs Pakistan on November 4th, and Australia vs Bangladesh on November 11th, which will both start at 6am Swedish time.

Can I watch it on Swedish TV?

Unfortunately not. Cricket is not a particularly popular sport in Sweden, although there is a national cricket union, Svenska Cricketförbundet.

This also means that none of Sweden's usual sport channels, like Viaplay or TV4's Sportkanalen will be broadcasting the matches, so your best bet is to find somewhere you can stream them using a VPN.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your device, meaning you can access the matches on a foreign streaming service.

The bad news is you may need to shell out for a subscription to a foreign sports service on top of potentially paying for a VPN, and you should be aware that some of these services will actively try and block any VPN users, so it's worth considering the risk that your stream of choice may not work before you hand over your credit card details.

Is it legal to use a VPN to stream sports broadcast abroad?

It is legal in Sweden to use a VPN to watch sports (or indeed other TV) broadcast abroad, but you should bear in mind that it might violate the terms of service of the streaming service you're using.

What about pubs or restaurants?

The early starts for many games – as well as the fact that few Swedes are interested in cricket – mean that few pubs or restaurants will be showing them, but you could try contacting your local sports bar, English pub or Irish bar to ask if they'd be willing to show part of the matches taking place within standard opening hours.

They're more likely to do so if you have a group of friends who would be interested in watching a particular match and if there's no other major sport fixture on that day, but it's worth a shot.

Sweden's most well known sports bar chain is O’Leary’s, which can be found across the country.

If you do find a bar or pub willing to show a cricket match for you, do let us know, and we will update this guide so other cricket fans can join in.