Teenager held on suspicion of three murders near Stockholm

The teenager is suspected of the murder of two women who were shot dead in a house in Tullinge, south of Stockholm, early on Friday October 13th, the prosecutor confirmed to tabloid Expressen, as well as the murder of a man in his 40s in Västberga in southwest Stockholm in the early hours of October 12th, Dagens Nyheter reports.

The Västberga shooting occurred in the victim's home, where the man lived with a woman in her 40s and two children under the age of five. The mother was injured in the shooting as well as one of the children. The child's injuries were described as mild.

The family do not appear to have any connections to gang crime. According to Sveriges Radio and Expressen, one explanation for the attack could be the fact that they share a surname with the real target.

The following day, two women, aged 20 and 60 years old, were shot dead in a house in Tullinge. There were four others in the property at the time, three children and another adult, who were all uninjured.

A man is registered at the address who is related to someone previously involved in the Foxtrot gang, but who does not appear to have any personal gang connections.

"We are shaken by the brutality and can see that the limits of this violence continue to be moved forwards," national police chief Anders Thornberg said after the double murder.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also commented on the Tulling shooting, likening it to an execution.

"They appear to be pure executions, someone entering a house and shooting two women dead. It's absolutely terrible. It underlines the developments we're seeing where gangs attack relatives - close or distant relatives," Kristersson told TT newswire.