Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Five suspected gang criminals held in Linköping

Five men with links to gang crime are being held on suspicion of possessing illegal weapons, police have confirmed to regional Swedish newspaper Corren.

They were arrested after police pulled over a luxury car in Linköping on Saturday night.

The men are aged between 30 and 45 and live in the Mälardalen region in central Sweden.

Swedish vocabulary: five – fem

Eight out of ten businesses worried about impact of gang crime on foreign investment

Eight out of ten businesses in Stockholm and Uppsala believe that gang crime is affecting people’s image of Sweden and is already starting to make it more difficult for them to attract foreign talent and investments, according to a new report by the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce.

“The negative trend linked to crime has to be turned around. Otherwise there’s a risk that this will have a negative effect on prosperity in Sweden as a whole in the future,” CEO Andreas Hatzigeorgiou told public broadcaster SVT.

An ongoing conflict in the Foxtrot gang, between leader Rawa Majid and his former right-hand man Ismail Abdo, has resulted in a spate of violence in recent months, particularly in Stockholm and Uppsala, targeting even relatives who are not themselves involved in gang crime or innocent bystanders.

Swedish vocabulary: prosperity – välstånd

Military plane ready to evacuate Swedes from Israel and Palestine

The Swedish Armed Forces will help the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to get Swedes out of Israel and Palestine.

Transport planes with personnel are being placed on the Greek island of Rhodes to quickly pick up Swedes who want to leave the conflict area.

As a result of the uncertain developments in the region, the Swedish Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Embassy in Amman, Jordan, in consultation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, have requested support from the Swedish Armed Forces to transport "Swedes and others" from the region if necessary.

A foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed to The Local that evacuation is available for both Swedish citizens and residents.

Assisted repatriation and evacuation trips offered by the ministry are always at cost price for the traveller, the foreign ministry pointed out in a press release. You must also be able to identify yourself.

The foreign ministry has already carried out two assisted flights with chartered planes for Swedes from Tel Aviv to Arlanda with a total of about 270 people.

Swedish vocabulary: military – militär

'Exempt us from the new law,' urge work permit holders

Work permit holders organised a demonstration outside the Swedish parliament on Sunday in protest against a new law which will more than double the salary threshold for work permits.

“Exempt us from the new law,” read some of the signs. “I don’t want to leave my classmates,” read one brought by one of several children accompanying their parents. “Inhuman and discriminatory,” read another.

Ana Surguladze, a spokesperson for the Work Permit Holders Association which organised the rally, has previously said that her group’s most pressing concern is to challenge the government’s decision to apply the rules retroactively to current work permit holders.

“What we demand right now is that all these people who lived so many years in the country, who have children born here or raised here, should be exempted from the new regulation because this is very unfair,” she told The Local at a separate demonstration earlier in the week.

The raised salary threshold is set to come into force on November 1st and will apply to all new work permit applicants and people with pending applications, as well as current work permit holders when they apply for extensions.

As The Local reported, work permit holders affected by the decision fear they and their families will soon be forced to leave a country where they have worked hard and sought to integrate.

Swedish vocabulary: a work permit – ett arbetstillstånd