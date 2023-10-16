LATEST: Two Swedish football fans shot dead in suspected Brussels terror attack

Advertisement

Shots had been reported in central Brussels, close to a square in Moleenbeek, with two Swedish citizens shot dead and several others injured.

According to reports, the perpetrators shouted "Allahu akbar”, the Islamic phrase meaning "God is the greatest", before opening fire.

The alleged gunman in a fluorescent orange jacket fled the scene after using an automatic rifle, according to a video shared by Flemish newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

Belgian police said that the perpetrator had published a video on social media saying he had targeted Swedish nationals.

"According to our information, there is a video circulating on social media where the attacker explains that he is taking revenge through killing people from Sweden," the Belgian police said in a statement to Belgian media. "The gunman remains on the loose."

A spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office told AFP that an investigation had been opened but did not speculate on the gunman's motive.

The federal prosecutor in charge of terrorism cases was probing whether there was any possible terrorist motivation for the attack.

The shooting occurred just an hour before Sweden was due to play a Euro 2024 qualifier against Belgium in the city. The Belgian Sudinfo newspaper reported that the victims had been wearing Swedish football shirts.

Martin Fredman, security chief for the Swedish Football Federation, said that his organisation had held a meeting with the Uefa and the Belgian police, who initially decided not to suspend the match.

However the match was later suspended at half time with fans held inside the ground.

Advertisement

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo slammed the "harrowing attack".

"I have just offered my sincere condolences to the Swedish PM following tonight's harrowing attack on Swedish citizens in Brussels," De Croo said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Our thoughts are with the families and friends who lost their loved ones. As close partners the fight against terrorism is a joint one."

Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson called on Swedes in Brussels to "listen to the Belgian authorities' recommendations", after the "terrible news".