Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Two Swedish football fans killed in Brussels terror attack

Two Swedish football fans were shot dead in an apparent terror attack in Brussels. Sweden's Euro 2024 qualifier against Belgium was later suspended at half time with fans allowed to evacuate the arena just before midnight.

Shots had been reported on a street just to the north of central Brussels just after 7pm on Monday, which left two Swedish citizens dead and one other person, a taxi driver, injured. Belgian police said that the perpetrator had published a video on social media saying he had targeted Swedish nationals.

The alleged gunman in a fluorescent orange jacket fled the scene on a scooter after using an automatic rifle, according to a video shared by Flemish newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws. The suspect was still on the run in the early hours of Tuesday.

The football match was suspended at half time with 35,000 fans the held inside the ground. Belgian media reported that Swedish players did not want to continue the game after the attack. Fans in the stadium remained calm until they were eventually allowed to leave just before midnight.

Swedish vocabulary: a perpetrator – en gärningsman

'Football is important up to a certain point – but these are human lives'

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of the conservative Moderate party said his thoughts were with the loved ones of the people killed in Brussels on Monday night.

He said he had spoken with his Belgian counterpart and urged all Swedes in the area to stay vigilant and keep a close eye on information from Belgian authorities.

"Devastated by the news of two Swedish football supporters murdered in Brussels tonight and a third person being seriously wounded. All my thoughts are with their families and loved ones. Swedish authorities work closely with their Belgian partners to find the murderer," wrote Foreign Minister Tobias Billström on communications app X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Moments like this remind you that football is important up to a certain point, but this is something else. This is more important, because these are human lives," Fredrik Reinfeldt, former prime minister and current chair of the Swedish Football Association, told media.

Swedish vocabulary: news – nyheter

Trade union demands wages equal to new work permit threshold

A Swedish trade union's branch in the northern city of Umeå is demanding higher salaries in line with the new salary threshold for work permit holders. From November 1st, non-EU foreigners will have to earn at least 80 percent (currently 27,360 kronor) of the median salary to be eligible for a work permit.

"The government has set a sum for what counts as decent livelihood. We have to act on that," Ethel Henriksson, head of the Umeå branch of trade union Kommunal, told the union's magazine Kommunalarbetaren, saying the union had called the local authority to salary negotiations.

Kommunal is Sweden's biggest trade union and represents people who are employed by municipalities, so for example people working in elderly care, preschool workers, school bus drivers, park workers and so on.

The Local's readers have expressed despair at the new salary requirement, which will also apply to people currently working and living in Sweden as soon as their work permit is due for renewal. Many of them have told us that their salary is in line with industry standards and collective bargaining agreements by unions, but still falls a few thousands of kronor short of the new requirement.

"Some people have shamefully low wages. We need salaries we can live on," said Henriksson.

Swedish vocabulary: a salary – en lön

Teenager held on suspicion of three murders in Stockholm

A suspect, who according to Swedish media is 16 years old, is being held on suspicion of three deadly shootings in Stockholm last week.

The teenager is suspected of the murder of two women who were shot dead in a house in Tullinge early on Friday October 13th, the prosecutor confirmed to tabloid Expressen, as well as the murder of a man in his 40s in Västberga in the early hours of October 12th, Dagens Nyheter reports.

The prosecutor would not comment on what role the boy is suspected to have had in the shootings, such as whether he was the person who pulled the trigger.

The boy denies all charges, according to his lawyer.

Swedish vocabulary: a teenager – en tonåring