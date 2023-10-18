Gang conflict and citizenship quiz: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Advertisement

Over 300 people answered our work permit survey. Of them, over 200 told The Local they fear for their futures and those of their children as they risk being forced out by Sweden's new salary requirement. Read the article below for more insights from our survey responses.

Staying on the topic of work permits, we published this interview from reader Denise de Valencia last week. She is one of many non-EU foreigners whose future in Sweden is at risk due to the new salary requirement.

In 2018, the Swedish government made it possible for local authorities to create so-called environmental zones to improve air quality. Stockholm has now announced plans to become the first city in Sweden to introduce the strictest zone, class three, which bans nearly all diesel and petrol cars.

How much do you really know about Sweden? How Swedish are your habits? Sweden's government may be planning on introducing a citizenship test of its own, but here's our alternative version.

Swedish gangs are branching out, financing their criminal activity with welfare fraud or tax evasion. But the story is more nuanced than that, criminologist Manne Gerell told The Local.

Finally, Sweden’s most recent wave of gang violence appears to be part of an internal conflict in the so-called Foxtrot gang. Who are the people involved and how did they become some of the most infamous people in Sweden?