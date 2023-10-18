Sweden's railway company SJ opens ticket bookings for winter season

Advertisement

Swedish train operator SJ on Wednesday released its tickets for the winter season up until Easter.

Tickets for journeys between December 10th and April 8th are now available to book.

There seemed to be heavy demand for tickets on Wednesday morning. When The Local tried to access the SJ booking system, we were advised that there were "a lot of people trying to book tickets" and put in a queue of around 300 people (which took less than a minute).

The option to book a rebookable ticket (which can't be refunded but can be swapped for another journey) will initially not be available from January 29th, when SJ is set to change its booking system. Instead, the only options will be refundable or non-refundable.

SJ said that it would announce at a later date when the rebookable option will be available again.