Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Isis claims responsibility over Brussels attack

The Islamic State group (Isis) on Tuesday claimed responsibility for a shooting in Brussels that killed two Swedes, saying the attack targeted Sweden for its membership in a global coalition battling jihadists.

"An Islamic State fighter carried out an attack against" Swedish nationals on Monday, Isis said in a statement issued on the jihadists' news arm Amaq, adding that, "the attack comes in the context of operations called for by the Islamic State to target nationals of coalition countries".

The man, of Tunisian origin living illegally in Belgium, gunned down two Swedes and injured a third on Monday evening on a street, just before the start of a Belgium-Sweden international football match.

Identified in media reports as 45-year-old Tunisian migrant Abdesalem Lassoued, he was cornered and fatally wounded early on Tuesday, when Belgian police moved to detain him in a cafe.

Swedish vocabulary: a statement – ett uttalande

Brussels gunman served prison time in Sweden

The Brussels attacker had served a prison sentence in Sweden between 2012 and 2014, the Swedish Migration Agency said.

Agency spokesman Jesper Tengroth declined to elaborate on the crime he was convicted of or how long a sentence he served.

"He served a prison sentence in Sweden during 2012 to 2014," Tengroth told AFP.

He said the man was transferred from Sweden "to another European country under the Dublin Regulation", which stipulates that migrants must apply for asylum in the European country where they first arrive.

Swedish vocabulary: a prison – ett fängelse

Sweden releases train tickets for Christmas and Easter

Swedish train operator SJ has released its tickets for the winter season up until Easter.

Tickets for journeys between December 10th and April 8th are now available to book.

The option to book a rebookable ticket (which can't be refunded but can be swapped for another journey) will no longer be available from January 29th, when SJ is set to change its booking system. Instead, the only options will be refundable or non-refundable.

Swedish vocabulary: a ticket – en biljett

Sweden probes possible telecom cable sabotage

Sweden is investigating after a telecommunications cable between Sweden and Estonia was damaged.

Defence Minister Pål Jonson said it may be linked to suspected sabotage of underwater cables in the Gulf of Finland.

The damaged telecom table is in Estonia's economic zone and Swedish authorities are working together with Estonian and Finnish counterparts to find out what happened.

Swedish vocabulary: a defence minister – en försvarsminister

Swedish PM calls for better border controls after Brussels attack

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called for better border controls in Sweden and the EU and strengthened police powers at a press conference held in the wake of Monday's terror attack on Swedish football fans in Brussels.

"We need to know who is in Sweden, and know that they are in Sweden legally. If they are not here legally, they must leave the country."

Kristersson also called for increased powers for Swedish police and security services to combat threats to Sweden.

Kristersson said he had briefed leaders of all the parties in Sweden's parliament on the attack in a meeting on Tuesday morning. Swedish and Belgian police and security services, he added, would be "working closely together".

Swedish vocabulary: a border – en gräns