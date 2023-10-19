Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Brussels attacker threatened prison staff in Sweden, number of mountain rescues on the rise, Greta Thunberg arrested in London, and more of Sweden's news on Thursday.
Brussels attacker threatened prison staff
The man who is suspected of murdering two Swedes in Brussels and injuring a third, misbehaved on a number of occasions while imprisoned in Sweden.
In 2012, the suspect, Abdesalem Lassoued, was sentenced to prison in Sweden for two years and two months for major drugs crimes. He was also banned from returning to Sweden for ten years.
Lassoued threatened staff while he was being held in pre-trial detention, and according to documents from the Swedish Prison and Probation Service, also received a number of warnings for bad behaviour.
He threatened to stab a member of prison staff when he was released, and received disciplinary warnings for refusing to work and refusing to do drug tests.
He was deported in 2014 after completing his prison sentence.
Swedish vocabulary: att avtjäna ett straff - to complete a (prison) sentence
More mountain rescues than normal this summer
The number of people needing assistance to descend Sweden's mountains has gone up.
Between June 1st and September 30th this year, Swedish police carried out 128 mountain rescues - an increase on 2022 but fewer than previous years.
"Mountain rescues have in many cases been carried out by a mix of civil services, like the police's civil mountain rescuers, police and ambulance helicopters and in some cases Norwegian rescue helicopters with Norwegian rescue personnel," Lars Ragnvaldsson from the northern rescue service group said in a press statement.
In Norrbotten, mountain rescues almost doubled compared to last year, and air assisted rescues also increased in Jämtland. In Västerbotten and Dalarna, rescues were at a similar level to previous years.
According to police, the most common rescues are due to arm or leg injuries and fractures.
Swedish vocabulary: fjällräddning - mountain rescue
Swedish metal union threatens to strike at Tesla over collective bargaining agreement
More than 100 Tesla workers in Sweden are threatening to walk out on strike unless the global electric car manufacturer signs a collective bargaining agreement under the Swedish model.
Around 90 percent of employees in Sweden are covered by a collective bargaining agreement, and the metal workers' union, IF Metall, has long tried to negotiate one with Tesla without success.
The union is now threatening to order its members in all seven cities where Tesla operates service centres – or in total more than 120 employees – to walk out from the start of Friday next week.
Tesla runs service centres in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, Helsingborg, Örebro, Norrköping and Linköping. The company had by Wednesday not made any public comments about the strike threat.
“This dispute concerns our members’ salaries, pensions and insurances. In a broader sense, it also concerns the rules of the entire Swedish labour market. Companies should not be able to gain competitive advantages by giving employees worse conditions than they would have with a collective agreement,” said IF Metall’s representative Veli-Pekka Säikkälä in a statement.
Swedish vocabulary: stridsåtgärd - forced labour measures, usually meaning a strike
Swedish PM: 'Swedes should be able to wear Swedish symbols with pride'
Europe must stand up for freedom and democracy while increasing security, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said at a press conference in Brussels, in the wake of a terror attack which left two Swedes dead and one injured.
After the press conference, Kristersson visited the Swedish church in Belgium to light a candle. When asked how he felt about wearing blue and yellow and displaying his Swedish nationality abroad, he said it should be a given, even after Monday's attack.
"The goal for Sweden, Swedish politics and security is, obviously, that all Swedes everywhere should be able to wear their Swedish symbols with pride," he said.
Two men, one in his 60s and one in his 70s, were shot dead in the attack on Monday while exiting a taxi. A third Swede, also in his 60s, was seriously injured and is being treated in hospital.
The suspect, 45-year-old Abdesalem Lassoued from Tunisia, was shot dead by police on Tuesday morning.
Swedish vocabulary: stolthet - pride
UK police charge Greta Thunberg after climate protest arrest
UK police on Wednesday charged Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg with a public order offence, following her detention at a protest outside an annual gathering of energy industry figures in London.
The 20-year-old activist – a key face of the movement to fight climate change – was among 26 people charged by the capital's Metropolitan Police, after she was held at Tuesday's demonstration.
Thunberg was charged with "failing to comply with a condition" imposed under Britain's Public Order Act dealing with public assemblies and released on bail.
She is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 15 November.
Swedish vocabulary: demonstration - demonstration/protest
