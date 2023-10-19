Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Brussels attacker threatened prison staff

The man who is suspected of murdering two Swedes in Brussels and injuring a third, misbehaved on a number of occasions while imprisoned in Sweden.

In 2012, the suspect, Abdesalem Lassoued, was sentenced to prison in Sweden for two years and two months for major drugs crimes. He was also banned from returning to Sweden for ten years.

Lassoued threatened staff while he was being held in pre-trial detention, and according to documents from the Swedish Prison and Probation Service, also received a number of warnings for bad behaviour.

He threatened to stab a member of prison staff when he was released, and received disciplinary warnings for refusing to work and refusing to do drug tests.

He was deported in 2014 after completing his prison sentence.

Swedish vocabulary: att avtjäna ett straff - to complete a (prison) sentence

More mountain rescues than normal this summer

The number of people needing assistance to descend Sweden's mountains has gone up.

Between June 1st and September 30th this year, Swedish police carried out 128 mountain rescues - an increase on 2022 but fewer than previous years.

"Mountain rescues have in many cases been carried out by a mix of civil services, like the police's civil mountain rescuers, police and ambulance helicopters and in some cases Norwegian rescue helicopters with Norwegian rescue personnel," Lars Ragnvaldsson from the northern rescue service group said in a press statement.

In Norrbotten, mountain rescues almost doubled compared to last year, and air assisted rescues also increased in Jämtland. In Västerbotten and Dalarna, rescues were at a similar level to previous years.

According to police, the most common rescues are due to arm or leg injuries and fractures.

Swedish vocabulary: fjällräddning - mountain rescue

Swedish metal union threatens to strike at Tesla over collective bargaining agreement

More than 100 Tesla workers in Sweden are threatening to walk out on strike unless the global electric car manufacturer signs a collective bargaining agreement under the Swedish model.