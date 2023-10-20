How to prepare for Storm Babet if you're in southern Sweden

Advertisement

Plan ahead

Keep an eye on the weather forecast, and if you do have to travel, check for disruptions on your planned route.

The Swedish Transport Administration has details of road closures here and rail closures here, and you can check your local transport service's website for any planned disruptions to buses or trains, too.

From 3pm on Friday the following train lines will be closed for at least 24 hours (correct as of noon on Friday):

Svågertorp-Trelleborg, Svågertorp-Simrishamn, Ramlösa-Teckomatorp-Eslöv, Karlskrona–Kristianstad. Rail replacement buses will be put in place, southern Swedish transport service Skånetrafiken writes on its website, although these could also be cancelled.

A number of bus routes in Skåne will also be cancelled on Friday evening. Here's the full list.

READ ALSO:

Trains between Kalmar and Linköping will not be running, nor will the Halmstad-Värnamo line.

There is also a risk of the Öresund bridge having to close if wind speeds reach more than 25 metres per second. Bridge authorities warn that the risk of closure is greatest from 8pm on Friday to early Saturday morning.

In addition to this, some flights are cancelled from Copenhagen airport (mainly smaller aircraft), and all TT Line ferries on Friday from Travemünde and Rostock in Germany, Trelleborg in Sweden and Świnoujście in Poland are cancelled.

Skånetrafiken urges travellers to stay at home if possible.

Advertisement

Protect your home

It's a good idea to make sure gutters, drains and similar are cleared of dead leaves or other debris so any water can drain away quickly. Raise anything in your cellar that can't get wet off the ground or bring it upstairs into the rest of your home.

If you live in a house, bring any garden furniture inside, and make sure any loose items that could be moved by the wind like trampolines or bins are securely tied down or packed away.

Make sure you're prepared if there's a power outage with everything you need easily accessible, like a torch, matches, candles, blankets and a battery powered radio, as well as some food or snacks you can prepare without power.

You can also use sandbags and plastic for makeshift flood protection.

After the storm

Check your house and any other buildings for storm damage. Look for loose roof tiles, chimneys or similar, and remove any debris from the roof once the storm is over. Report any storm damage to your insurance company.