Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Islamist gunman was rejected for asylum in Sweden

The Islamist gunman who shot dead two Swedish football fans in Brussels this week had tried and failed to get asylum in four European countries, the AFP news agency quoted Belgian authorities as saying.

Tunisian national Abdesalem Lassoued, 45, carried out the attack in the name of the Islamic State group before being killed by police.

"The terrorist that committed an attack in Brussels on Monday had asked for asylum in four different European countries and every time he was rejected because he did not qualify for protection," Belgian immigration minister Nicole De Moor said.

Official documents showed the countries where he had lodged applications since 2011 were Norway, Sweden, Italy and Belgium.

Swedish vocabulary: to try – att försöka

Swedish foreign ministry tells Swedes to get out of Lebanon

The Swedish foreign ministry is urging all Swedes to leave Lebanon, due to the risk of the war between Israel and Hamas spreading in the Middle East, reports Swedish news agency TT.

The foreign ministry has three levels of travel advisories: avoid non-essential travel to a country, avoid all travel, and leave the country.

Sweden has since Wednesday urged Swedes to avoid all travel to Lebanon.

Swedish vocabulary: Lebanon – Libanon

Southern Sweden told to brace for storm and flooding

Serious flooding is in store for Sweden's southern coast this weekend, the country's weather service warns, as water levels continue to rise. Some areas could see their highest water levels since the 1990s or even higher.

Sweden's Meteorological and Hydrological Institute, SMHI, has issued an orange warning for high water levels along the southern coast from Friday night and throughout Saturday.

Serious flooding is possible, and public transport operator Skånetrafiken has already closed several railway lines as a precaution.

Harbours and coastal buildings also risk damage and ships may be unable to moor in certain harbours, and any boats which are already moored could be damaged. There is also a risk of erosion damage, SMHI warns.

On the Scanian coast between the Öresund bridge and Ystad, water levels could break records, according to on-duty oceanographer Sofie Schöld at SMHI.

Swedish vocabulary: water levels – vattennivåer

Swedish government: non-citizens should have to qualify for social benefits

The right-wing government and Sweden Democrats want new arrivals to get access to benefits and social insurances only after a qualifying period during which they have to meet certain requirements, the four party leaders write in an opinion piece for the DN newspaper.

"As you work, pay taxes and have permanent legal residency you should then be able to qualify, that is have access to the benefits that fully come with citizenship. Other than work, passing courses in Swedish and civics could be one ground for receiving benefits," they write.

The suggested changes, which the government will appoint an inquiry to look into, is meant to "strengthen the drive to integrate for more than 400,000 adult non-European citizens living in Sweden", they write. The inquiry will outline exactly what the bill might look like.

Swedish vocabulary: benefits – bidrag