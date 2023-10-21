IN PICTURES: Storm Babet batters Sweden

Advertisement

Storm Babet left widespread flooding, power outages and downed trees across southern Sweden on Friday night. Wind speeds are expected to ease throughout Saturday, but an orange weather warning still applied in the morning.

The stormy conditions also affected travel, with trains, buses and flights cancelled when Babet moved in. In the evening, the winds increased in strength and lasted throughout the night, causing floods and power cuts in Skåne, according to local media reports. Fortunately, on Saturday morning the Swedish Meteorological (SMHI) stated that the storm had peaked and was now weakening in strength.

Several huts were overturned, damaged and crushed in Ljunghusen after storm Babet. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT.

In Bjärred, a large tree fell on a car with a family inside, but the family escaped unharmed, Sydsvenskan reports. In Yngsjö, a man was rescued from a car on a flooded road.

Thousands of households also lost power as a result of the storm. As of 10am on Saturday morning, around 2,000 households in Skåne were still affected and in Kalmar area around 400 people were left without electricity, according to Sydsvenskan and P4 Kalmar.

Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT.

In the port of Skåre outside Trelleborg, the port completely flooded during the night. Photo: Johan Nilsson / TT

Many roads flooded throughout Trelleborg on friday night as sea levels approached 1.5 metres above normal. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT.

A man clearing a large tree that hit a car on Västanvägen in Bjärred outside Lund on Saturday after the storm Babet subsided. Photo: Johan Nilsson

Waves whip against the breakwater at Falsterbokanalen in Höllviken south of the Öresund Bridge on Friday. Photo: Johan Nilsson.

A large tree hit a car on Västanvägen in Bjärred outside Lund and blocked the road on Friday evening. No one in the car was injured. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT.