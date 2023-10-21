IN PICTURES: Storm Babet batters Sweden
Storm Babet caused power outages, flooding and downed trees across southern Sweden on Friday evening.
Storm Babet left widespread flooding, power outages and downed trees across southern Sweden on Friday night. Wind speeds are expected to ease throughout Saturday, but an orange weather warning still applied in the morning.
READ ALSO: What you need to know about Storm Babet in southern Sweden
The stormy conditions also affected travel, with trains, buses and flights cancelled when Babet moved in. In the evening, the winds increased in strength and lasted throughout the night, causing floods and power cuts in Skåne, according to local media reports.
Fortunately, on Saturday morning the Swedish Meteorological (SMHI) stated that the storm had peaked and was now weakening in strength.
In Bjärred, a large tree fell on a car with a family inside, but the family escaped unharmed, Sydsvenskan reports. In Yngsjö, a man was rescued from a car on a flooded road.
Thousands of households also lost power as a result of the storm. As of 10am on Saturday morning, around 2,000 households in Skåne were still affected and in Kalmar area around 400 people were left without electricity, according to Sydsvenskan and P4 Kalmar.
