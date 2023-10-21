Inside Sweden: Send us your best snaps of autumn and winter in Sweden

Advertisement

Hej,

What's the weather like where you are?

Here in Skåne in southern Sweden, Storm Babet swept in from the UK last night, leaving cancelled trains and toppled-over trees in her wake this morning.

Just a few days ago, I was still walking around without a coat, but this week we had the first frost one morning and you can really feel that autumn is here.

It also goes to show how big a country Sweden is, because the place where I used to live around Uppsala in central Sweden had its first snow this week.

Ha, says northern city Kiruna, which saw its first big snowfall a month ago.

Mierkenis in the Lapland mountains saw temperatures drop to a chilling -18.4C this week, not only Sweden's coldest night this season but also Europe's.

Sweden counts winter as having arrived once the daily average temperature stays below freezing for at least five days in a row. This means that winter is officially already here in northern parts of the country, whereas summer turned to autumn in the far south only this week (it's autumn in Sweden when the daily average temperature stays below 10C for five consecutive days).

In other news

Even after more than doubling Sweden's work permit salary requirement, it will still be among the lowest in western Europe, The Local found in a comparison.

But it's not just the requirement itself that's a problem, it's that it affects even people already working in Sweden. Work permit holders are individuals with hopes and dreams, not faceless numbers, writes The Local's reader Farha in an letter to Swedish decision-makers, urging them to exempt foreigners like her.

In a bonus episode of Sweden in Focus, we spoke to the Social Democratic former education minister Anna Ekström about budget cuts to study associations, worsening segregation in Sweden's schools, why boys are underperforming, and whether Sweden needs more external grading.

And in this week's new (just out now!) episode we look at the latest Covid recommendations, how the far-right Sweden Democrats are using their new-found power, why immigrants kickstart so many events in Sweden, and why a terrorist targeted and murdered two Swedish football fans in Brussels.

That's it from me for today. Speak again next week.

Until then, take care!

Emma Löfgren

Editor, The Local Sweden

