LISTEN: Why a terrorist targeted Swedes, and does the far right run Sweden now?
In this week's episode we look at the latest Covid recommendations, how the far-right Sweden Democrats are using their new-found power, why immigrants kickstart so many events in Sweden, and why a terrorist targeted and murdered two Swedish football fans in Brussels.
Host Paul O’Mahony in Stockholm is joined from Malmö by The Local's Emma Löfgren and Richard Orange.
Here are links to some of the stories we discuss this week:
Covid-19
Immigration
- EXPLAINED: Sweden's inquiry on taking asylum rules to EU minimum
- Sweden Democrats: 'We've been too generous on asylum for too long'
Foreigners take the initiative
- Why Sweden should protect its fantastic popular education organisations
- How can I watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup in Sweden?
- How the Nordics lead Europe in Indian Durga Puja celebrations
Brussels terror attack
- Why were Swedes targeted in the Brussels terror attack?
- Leading Sweden Democrat criticised for Brussels attack tweet
- Brussels gunman served prison time in Sweden
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.
Or you can listen here:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
