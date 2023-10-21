Advertisement

LISTEN: Why a terrorist targeted Swedes, and does the far right run Sweden now?

The Local Sweden
The Local Sweden
Published: 21 Oct, 2023 CET. Updated: Sat 21 Oct 2023 08:09 CET
LISTEN: Why a terrorist targeted Swedes, and does the far right run Sweden now?

In this week's episode we look at the latest Covid recommendations, how the far-right Sweden Democrats are using their new-found power, why immigrants kickstart so many events in Sweden, and why a terrorist targeted and murdered two Swedish football fans in Brussels.

Host Paul O’Mahony in Stockholm is joined from Malmö by The Local's Emma Löfgren and Richard Orange.

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss this week:

Covid-19

Immigration 

Foreigners take the initiative 

Brussels terror attack

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. 

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

