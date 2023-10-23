IN PICTURES: Readers share their best Swedish autumn snaps
These pictures, all taken by The Local's readers, will make you fall in love with Sweden in autumn.
READ ALSO:
- Seven amazing autumn walks in southern Sweden
- How to take pictures of the northern lights
- Seven signs autumn in Sweden is well and truly here
Stendörren nature reserve, east of Nyköping. Photo: Ruslan Hvostikov
The northern lights in Luleå, northern Sweden. Photo: Aditya
The Local's reader Terry writes that these two pictures were taken on October 19th at Alön and Sundsvall, just six hours apart and 12 kilometres from each other. Photo: Terry
The Kaknästornet radio tower in Stockholm. Photo: Pushkar
A row of birch trees. Photo: Lori
The Local's reader Michael sent us this from a previous visit to Sweden, taken near Alingsås. Photo: Michael
Right on the cusp between autumn and winter, in Tierp. Photo: Carina Schlebusch
Autumnal-looking trees in Södertälje. Photo: Abhinay Tharwal
Taken at the church at Vemdalen in the beautiful Härjedalen region. Photo: Victoria
Snow coming down outside iconic Stockholm mall NK. Photo: Michael
A rainbow over Kungsholmen in Stockholm. Photo: Ana
