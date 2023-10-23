Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Readers share their best Swedish autumn snaps

Published: 23 Oct, 2023 CET.
The Borkafjället mountain in northern Sweden, between Storuman and Norway. Photo: Daniel Nicholson

These pictures, all taken by The Local's readers, will make you fall in love with Sweden in autumn.

READ ALSO:

Stendörren nature reserve, east of Nyköping. Photo: Ruslan Hvostikov

 

The northern lights in Luleå, northern Sweden. Photo: Aditya

 

The Local's reader Terry writes that these two pictures were taken on October 19th at Alön and Sundsvall, just six hours apart and 12 kilometres from each other. Photo: Terry

 

The Kaknästornet radio tower in Stockholm. Photo: Pushkar

 

A row of birch trees. Photo: Lori

 

The Local's reader Michael sent us this from a previous visit to Sweden, taken near Alingsås. Photo: Michael

 

Right on the cusp between autumn and winter, in Tierp. Photo: Carina Schlebusch

 

Autumnal-looking trees in Södertälje. Photo: Abhinay Tharwal

 

Taken at the church at Vemdalen in the beautiful Härjedalen region. Photo: Victoria

 

Snow coming down outside iconic Stockholm mall NK. Photo: Michael

 

A rainbow over Kungsholmen in Stockholm. Photo: Ana

 

