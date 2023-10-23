Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Thousands attend demonstrations in solidarity with Palestinians

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations were held in both Stockholm and Malmö on Sunday, in support of people affected by the war in Gaza. Police estimate that around 5,000 to 6,000 people took part in the procession in Malmö, writes regional newspaper Sydsvenskan.

A demonstration against anti-Semitism was held in Malmö on Saturday, attended by Foreign Minister Tobias Billström, who wore a kippah. "It came completely naturally to me to use Jewish symbols to show my sympathy for the Jewish minority in Sweden," he told public broadcaster SVT.

Another group carrying Palestinian flags tried to join the demonstration on Saturday, but was told by police to stay on the other side of the street. The protesters told SVT they wanted to show their support for the Jewish community and anger towards the state of Israel.

When asked by SVT, Billström said he was not able to visit any Muslim organisations on the same visit, due to a packed schedule. But after the demonstration he crossed the street to speak with the Palestinian group and hear their concerns, reports SVT.

Swedish vocabulary: to show support – att visa stöd

Diesel leak after Swedish ferry runs aground

A ferry ran aground in southern Sweden on Sunday, spilling diesel over several kilometres, but the vessel's 75 passengers were taken to safety, officials said.

The Marco Polo TT-Line ferry got stuck south of Karlshamn early in the day, according to the coastguard.

The ferry "leaked diesel fuel for several kilometres before running aground", it said in a statement quoted by the AFP news agency, adding that thick fog in area and made it difficult to work out the extent of the spill.

Swedish vocabulary: a ferry – en färja

Swedish potato harvest set to get country through the winter

A total of 338,000 tonnes of potatoes are being harvested in Sweden this year, reports agricultural magazine ATL.

That's seven percent less than last year, but better than expected and two percent more than the last five-year average.

Potato growers expect that the harvest is enough to last until at least the end of April, assuming that Swedes stick to their normal consumption of 11,000 tonnes a week. In case you're wondering, that's the national total, not individual Swedes' potato consumption.

Swedish vocabulary: a potato – en potatis

Covid-19 on the increase in Sweden, new stats show

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 increased in Sweden in the week of October 9th, according to the Public Health Agency's latest update. A total of 5,490 people were tested for Covid-19 that week, out of whom 965 people received a positive result.

Sundsvall Hospital this month banned visitors to curb the spread of Covid in hospital wards.

The Public Health Agency said the increase was expected.

"We're seeing an increasing spread, although it's at a relatively low level. It is important that people with an increased risk of serious illness get vaccinated against both Covid-19 and the influenza according to current recommendations," said state epidemiologist Magnus Gisslén.

Swedish vocabulary: an increase – en ökning